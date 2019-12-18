9-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Cries Tears of Joy After Undergoing Final Chemotherapy Treatment

One young boy’s emotional reaction to finishing chemotherapy treatment is going viral.

Over the weekend, mom Ashley Cotter shared a Facebook video showing her 9-year-old son Steven crying tears of joy after he took his final dose of chemo medication, according to ABC News. The viral Facebook video has now been viewed over 19,000 times.

“You have never seen pure happiness till you’ve seen a 9-year-old little boy cry the most happiest tears ever to be cancer-free and take his last chemo treatment!!” Cotter wrote in another Facebook post. “My baby took his last chemo crying with a smile on his face!!!!”

The proud mom continued: “Both my sons have a story to tell!!! Listen and you all will hear of them going further then the stars!!! ❤️🥰🙏🏽this is one of the most proud moments I’ve ever lived!!”

Cotter also shared photos of her son posing next to all of his medication, writing, “This is just a touch of what he’s had to take over the past 3 yrs … My baby kicked cancer[‘s] ass with a smile on his face and his head held high.”

According to ABC News, Steven was diagnosed with cancer — specifically, high-risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia — when he was just six years old. He had his first treatment on Aug. 29, 2016, the outlet reported.

“It was absolutely horrible to hear the words ‘your son has cancer,’ absolutely heart wrenching; but to finally be here at the end and to have witnessed my 9-year-old boy beat cancer and do his chemotherapy treatment with a smile on his face and his head held high was absolutely amazing,” she told ABC News.

Cotter also explained to the outlet that her son underwent multiple treatments over the last three years, including blood and platelet transfusions and spinal and port chemotherapy.

She told ABC News of her son’s cancer journey: “We in all honesty have came so much closer as a family, came closer to God and always kept the faith.”