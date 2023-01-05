Boy Born 15 Weeks Early Spends Holidays at Home for the First Time: 'It Was Wonderful to All Be Together'

After spending his first holiday season in the NICU, where he stayed for 115 days, a young Indiana boy celebrated his first Christmas at home

By
Published on January 5, 2023 01:22 PM
Baby Boy Born 15 Weeks Early Spends Holidays at Home for the First Time After 115-Days in NICU
Photo: Courtesy Paige Hurd

A young Indiana boy recently celebrated Christmas at home with family after spending his first holiday season in the hospital.

Paige Hurd, 28, of West Lafayette, tells PEOPLE she gave birth to twin boys Ezra and Wells on Nov. 5, 2021 — more than three months before their February due date.

The mom says she gave birth to Ezra at home and welcomed Wells on the way to the hospital in an ambulance. The brothers were born at just 25 weeks, according to Newsweek.

Both brothers were taken to IU Arnett's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) upon arrival at the hospital, Paige says. Sadly, Ezra did not survive, but his brother Wells did, and ended up spending 115 days in the hospital before being discharged last year.

And this year, the family got to enjoy "doing fun traditions" and spending time together throughout the entire holiday season.

"It was wonderful to all be together," Paige tells PEOPLE, adding that it felt "surreal" after spending last Christmas splitting time between home and the hospital.

Baby Boy Born 15 Weeks Early Spends Holidays at Home for the First Time After 115-Days in NICU
Courtesy Paige Hurd

Paige says she was in a festive mood when she unexpectedly went into labor in 2021, having purchased a "holiday coffee" and put up Christmas decorations earlier that morning.

But she began experiencing pain around lunchtime, and asked her husband Zach, also 28, to make the hour-long trek home from work.

While putting her infant daughter down for a nap, the symptoms intensified. She tried to call for help, but says she gave birth to Ezra "before I could finish dialing 911."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Paige gave birth to Wells before she arrived at the hospital. Unlike premature babies born in a hospital, Paige says he did not have immediate access to an incubator, a ventilator, or specialized doctors.

She tells PEOPLE that paramedics did "their best" to work with a mask that was nearly the same size as his head.

Baby Boy Born 15 Weeks Early Spends Holidays at Home for the First Time After 115-Days in NICU
Courtesy Paige Hurd

Doctors at the hospital were unable to get Ezra stabilized after he went "too long without oxygen," Paige tells PEOPLE. He died about an hour later.

Initially, nurses expressed concern for Wells' condition. Speaking with Newsweek, Paige said doctors told them that their son would "likely" experience a brain bleed "and could have cerebral palsy."

But the infant wound up surprising everyone with what Paige says was a "perfect" scan with "zero bleeding."

Doctors also expressed concern about Wells developing a condition called Retinopathy of prematurity, which the National Institute of Health (NIH) describes as "when abnormal blood vessels grow in the retina." Fortunately, Wells exhibited "zero signs" of the eye disease.

Of course, having a baby in the NICU was no easy task. Paige told Newsweek that she "could barely" see Wells last December after getting sick. "It was awful," she said.

Still, Paige said she and her family "felt blessed with how the NICU stay went."

Baby Boy Born 15 Weeks Early Spends Holidays at Home for the First Time After 115-Days in NICU
Courtesy Paige Hurd

"It was a huge relief to not only know he was in great hands medically but to know he was loved and cared for emotionally when we couldn't be there," Paige tells PEOPLE, referencing the "amazing doctors and nurses" who "went above and beyond" for her son.

Wells was finally discharged from the hospital on Feb. 28, 2022, "12 days after his expected due date," according to his mom.

Now, Paige's son, who is 1, is growing "well" and still surprising some doctors.

"It's miraculous that you would hardly expect him to be a premature baby," she says. "Doctors are shocked to hear he was born so early, as he doesn't have any current health issues or development delays."

Baby Boy Born 15 Weeks Early Spends Holidays at Home for the First Time After 115-Days in NICU
Courtesy Paige Hurd

This year, the Hurd family, which also includes 2-year-old Hazel, had what Paige says was "a normal Christmas full of family, gifts, and relaxation."

To honor Ezra, the family hung a small stocking with the letter "E" printed on it. They also have "a small baby blue spruce tree" in their backyard, which serves as a memorial for their late son, whcih they "decorated with lights."

With the holidays now behind them, the family is looking forward to everything the next few years have to offer as Wells continues to grow.

"I can't wait to see his personality come out more, watch him learn so many new things, and see his personality more," Paige tells PEOPLE.

Wells is already impressing his parents, too. "We think he is doing so well because of his determined attitude to keep up with his older sister and from the help of his brother watching over him," his mom says.

Related Articles
The Funeral Of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Takes Place In St Peter’s Basilica
Pope Francis Presides Over Funeral of Former Pope Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square
Novelist Claims Her Death by Suicide 2 Years Ago Was Fake
Romance Writer Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After She Supposedly Died by Suicide
andy feinstein https://www.unco.edu/president/about.aspx
Father Recounts Harrowing Moment Avalanche Buried Him Alive and Killed His Son: 'Violent Wave of Whitewash'
Park City Mountain Resort
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Buster Corley
Dave & Buster's Co-Founder James 'Buster' Corley Dead at 72, Company Confirms
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., in June 2015.
Officials Recovered Poems and Cash But Mystery Remains About Man Whose Foot Was Found in Yellowstone Hot Pool
nazi treasure map
Nazi Treasure Map with Potential Location of Looted World War II-Era Jewels Released to Public
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=484624954956333&set=a.107056296046536 David Scarborough
Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered
NASA astronaut Walter Cunningham, Apollo 7 lunar module pilot, is photographed during the Apollo 7 mission. Credits: NASA
Walter Cunningham, the Last Surviving Apollo 7 Astronaut, Dead at 90: 'True Hero'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404b) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Officials Say It's an 'Absolute Miracle' All 4 People Survived Tesla's Plunge Over Calif. Cliff
3 Workers Dead After 70-Ft. Fall as Scaffolding Collapses at Construction Site in Charlotte
3 Workers Dead from 70-Ft. Fall as Scaffolding Collapses at Construction Site in Charlotte, N.C.
Annie Jo and Effie Rose Texas twins born in ifferent years
Texas Twins Born in Two Different Years: It's 'Hilarious' and 'Super Fun,' Says Baby Girls' Mom
Yellow police tape
Girl, 12, Among 6 Dead in 3-Car Crash on Texas Highway: 'A Pretty Drastic Scene,' Official Says
Teen who made emergency landing speaks out on CBSLA
Teen Pilot Flying Family to Breakfast Makes Emergency Landing, Says He Heard 'Grandma Crying in the Back'
Lucian Munguia, Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Missing Since Sept. Found in Washington River
Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River
https://twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea/status/1610046725271752704 ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea VIDEO: Two adults and two children were critically injured after the Tesla they were in plunged nearly 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE officials. https://abc7ne.ws/3Q6wTd7
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition