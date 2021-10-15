5-Year-Old Boy Becomes Honorary Miami Police Chief Months After House Fire That Killed Mom

"It's amazing. It’s a dream for him. He loves policemen," said TJ Mack's grandmother, Angel Lankford

A 5-year-old boy, who recently went through an unimaginable tragedy, was gifted the day of a lifetime by his local police department.

TJ Mack was selected to serve as the honorary chief of the Miami Police Department on Tuesday, just two months after losing his mom in a house fire, CNN reported.

The 5-year-old's day was filled with excitement as he toured the city of Miami, visited the aquarium, met members of the Miami Dolphins team and rode in a police helicopter, according to the outlet.

"It's amazing. It's a dream for him," Angel Lankford, Mack's grandmother, told CNN. "He loves policemen. He loves firemen."

TJ Mack with the Miami Police Department

It was a moment of pure joy for Mack, who just months earlier endured something no 5-year-old should ever go through.

On April 12, while at home with his mother Stevangela Lankford, an electrical fire broke out, according to a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf.

The fire left the pair with "horrific" third-degree burns and Stevangela's injuries were so severe that they eventually led to her death on Aug. 17, the page stated.

Though Mack survived the incident, he sustained burns to 17 percent of his upper body, per the fundraiser. NBC affiliate WWBT reported that the boy will likely require many more surgeries down the road.

That's when Major Albert Guerra with the Miami Police Department stepped in to organize the special day for Mack.

"It's a feeling that we've been wanting to accomplish," Guerra told CNN. "Someone said that the police departments are there in bad times, but it's good to be in the good times as well."

For his grandmother, the day meant more than she could put into words.

"When I say it's amazing, it's amazing," Angel told CNN. "God is good."

"It brings joy to my heart because watching him every day knowing his mom not here, trust me, it hurts," she added.

The money raised on Mack's GoFundMe page is expected to go towards the expenses for his medical procedures and surgeries. So far, it has raised over $23,000.