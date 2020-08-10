A 24-year-old driver was trying to pass the buggy when he slammed into it and injured several members of a Mennonite family

Young Boy and Baby Among 7 People Injured After Car Crashes Into Family's Horse and Buggy

Seven members of a Mennonite family, including a 7-year-old boy and an infant, were injured on Sunday after a car crashed into their horse and buggy, sending them flying into a ditch.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on East Sherman Hollow Road in Jerusalem, New York, just 50 miles southeast of Rochester, according to a press release from the Yates County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities explained that 24-year-old driver Justin Niver was driving in the westbound lane behind the buggy when he attempted to pass it.

As Niver entered the oncoming traffic lane toward the top of a hill, he saw another vehicle traveling in his direction, so he swerved back into the westbound lane, according to officials.

On Niver's way back into the lane, he smashed into the carriage, throwing the family of seven from their buggy and into a field and ditch, the Yates County Sheriff's Office said.

Carriage driver Matthew Sensenig, 33, and his wife Katrina suffered head injuries from the crash, while their 7-year-old son, Lynelle, sustained multiple critical injuries and their 7-month-old baby, Harlan, had internal injuries, according to the press release.

Four people were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and three young boys were transported to the same hospital by ambulance.

The family's horse also sustained severe injuries and had to be euthanized at the scene by a local veterinarian, according to the Yates County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday night, Sheriff Ron Spike updated the press release and announced that all seven members of the Sensenig family were showing signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, Niver, of Penn Yan, New York, was not injured in the crash. Authorities determined he was not impaired while driving, but charges are currently pending against him, the sheriff's office said.

Those charges will be decided after authorities complete their investigation, Sheriff Spike told CNN.