Alex Hook, a first-grader from Wisconsin, suffered a serious head injury when a piece of rebar struck him while he was at playing during recess

Boy, 6, in 'Critical' Condition After Being Struck by Piece of Metal Launched from Lawn Mower

A 6-year-old boy from Wisconsin remains hospitalized after he was struck in the head by a piece of metal while playing outside.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, first-grader Alex Hook was at recess on Sept. 10 when a landscaper working nearby ran over a piece of rebar with a lawn mower. The piece of metal — typically used to reinforce concrete and masonry structures — hit Alex in the back of the head.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alex's aunt and godmother, Michelle Koertgen, told WISN that Alex was found on the ground bleeding and having seizures. Surveillance footage later showed the moment the lawn mower hit the piece of metal, the outlet reported.

"My sister proceeded to where he was and found her son lying on his back with blood coming out of his head, and he was not conscious but he was having basically seizures," Koertgen said.

Alex was flown to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee to undergo an emergency brain surgery to treat a fractured skull and brain bleeding, the outlet reported.

As of Sunday, Alex remained in a medically induced coma, according to the family's GoFundMe page.

"Once the neurosurgeon takes him out of the medically induced state, the team will determine the severity of his brain damage," the campaign's organizers said on the page. "We continue to pray for a speedy and complete recovery, however, it's very likely Alex will need extensive rehabilitation in the weeks, months and possibly years to come."

The donation page has raised more than $66,000 as of Monday afternoon. The family is also sharing updates on a Facebook support page.

"Alex is still critical but stable," read one update on Monday, as his family encouraged everybody to "keep praying."

RELATED VIDEO: Rachel Zoe Says She's 'Shattered and Numb' After Son Skyler, 9½, Falls 40 Feet from Ski Lift

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department told WISN that the incident was ruled an accident and that they would not be involved moving forward.

Now the family will have to wait for Alex to come out of his coma to see the extent of his injuries, and what their future will look like.