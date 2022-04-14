"The dad went to pull the truck in the driveway and felt a bump," the Tulsa Police Department wrote in a statement

Boy, 2, Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Over Him While Parking: 'Tragic Situation,' Police Say

A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities.

Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."

"The family said they arrived home from the grocery store and parked the truck out front. The dad opened the front door of the house, and the mom got out of the truck with the toddler," police wrote.

Police went on to share that the family had no plans to leave the house again that night, and that after getting out of the vehicle, "the woman started walking toward the house with her son."

However, police say that unbeknownst to the boy's father, the 2-year-old then "ran back toward the truck."

"The dad went to pull the truck in the driveway and felt a bump," police wrote. "He got out and learned that the 2-year-old boy ran back toward the truck, and he had run over him with the right rear wheel."

Afterwards, the 2-year-old boy was immediately taken to the hospital in "critical condition," police say.

Tragically, the child succumbed to his injuries overnight.

The family has not been publicly identified.

"This is a tragic situation for everyone involved," police said in their statement, noting that "at this time, no charges are being filed."

"This isn't the first one like this, unfortunately," Lt. Steven Florea told CBS affiliate KOTV-DT. "This is something that happens and it's just very important that anytime you have children, that you're aware of where they are at all time, especially when you're around a moving vehicle or anything like that."