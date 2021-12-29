Boy, 13, Dies in Dirt Bike Crash as Fla. Police Attempt Traffic Stop: 'We Need Answers'

According to police, an officer attempted to pull over 13-year-old Stanley Davis Jr. before he crashed into a street sign and died

A 13-year-old boy from Florida died after crashing his dirt bike when police tried to pull him over the day after Christmas, the Boynton Beach Police Department said.

According to authorities, officers attempted a traffic stop after observing the boy, identified as Stanley Davis Jr. by CBS station WPEC, "recklessly" operating his dirt bike on Sunday afternoon. Davis "went down" on North Federal Highway shortly after, resulting in his death, police said.

"Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred," Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said in a statement.

WPEC obtained surveillance footage from a local gas station that showed Davis arriving, going inside and then riding off while being followed by a police vehicle in the station's parking lot. The accident happened minutes later.

"Me seeing my son laying there tore me to pieces. I don't know how I'm going to move forward," Stanley's father told WPTV.

"I felt like I was supposed to die that night," he added of his son, who played football for the Boynton Beach Bulldogs. The team remembered him for his "illuminating smile" and "happy spirit" in a post to Twitter.

The Boynton Beach officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation led by the Florida Highway Patrol, police said in their statement.

Local residents held a protest, where they questioned the officer's actions.

"You can't expect a kid to think and react like an adult, they're going to react like a kid," Davis' father told WPTV. "They haven't been here long enough to understand life, to understand consequences."

Added resident Mercedes Morris: "We're here to make sure my cousin gets justice. We're here because we need answers."

Tina Hunter, Davis' grandmother, told the news station that she believes "prejudice" is at the heart of the tragedy.