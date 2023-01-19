12-Year-Old Boy Catches Great White Shark While Fishing in Florida: 'I Was Scared,' Says Mom

A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts had the fishing experience of a lifetime during a trip to Fort Lauderdale

A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts had the fishing experience of a lifetime earlier this week.

While fishing with his family during a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Campbell Keenan reeled in a Great White shark, which was about 11-feet long, according to Fox affiliate WSVN.

"Well, it was a pretty slow day, we were just catching some fish, and then all of sudden, when they started reeling it in, it took out drag, and I was like, 'Is this thing going to pull me in?' " he told the outlet.

His mom, Colleen told WSVN that they had to "hold onto him" to make sure he didn't get pulled into the water.

"We're pulling the coat off of him and you just see the sweat pouring down him," she told CBS station WBZ-TV. "He turns his hat backward and we're pouring Gatorade down his throat. His legs were shaking."

"I was scared," she added.

The boat's Captain Paul Palucci also helped the 12-year-old wrestle the big fish, a process which took about 45 minutes, according to the outlet.

Afterwards, they tagged the shark and set it free.

For the boy, the catch was quite the accomplishment.

"I was so excited for him because he loves fishing so much, and this is like the best you could ever imagine," Colleen told WSVN. "Once we found out it was a great white, it was just, we were through the roof."

"I always thought I would catch some like decent fish, but not a great white, ever," the boy told WBZ-TV.

