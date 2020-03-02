New York Boy, 11, Dies After Falling 300 Feet While Ice Climbing in Catskill Mountains

Image zoom Alamy

An 11-year-old boy was killed while ice climbing New York’s Catskill Mountains on Saturday after he lost his footing and fell 300 feet off of a ledge.

The child fell down ice-covered ledges while ascending a popular ice climbing spot called “Dark Side” in the Indian Head Wilderness Area in Hunter, New York, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The boy was with a group that included his father, a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and three other adults.

He lost his footing, slipped and fell as the group walked “out on a portion of a trail that was equipped with a hand line,” the release said.

Forest Rangers were able to find the boy’s body on Saturday night. Because it was dark out, they waited until 9 a.m. the next morning to retrieve the body, which removed from the scene about eight hours later, at 4:24 p.m. on Sunday, the release said.

Authorities did not name the victim, but he was identified as Mattias Edstrom of Chappaqua in the Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

The News reported that he was a sixth-grade student at Robert E. Bell Middle School, and that the school’s principal confirmed his death in a letter to the school community on Sunday.

“Mattias was a brilliant, kind and loving young man. We are all so profoundly sad to have lost him and our thoughts are with his family,” the letter read.

Mattias’ mother was reportedly the town supervisor of New Castle, New York.

According to her campaign website, his mother, Ivy Pool, has lived in New Castle since 2010, and her family also has a young daughter.