You Can Literally Jump for Joy at a Wedding by Renting Bouncy Castles Made Specifically for the Big Day

Bouncy houses aren’t just for children’s birthday parties anymore!

Future brides and grooms dreaming about their weddings are taking interest in wedding bounce castles as closed inflatable trampolines have become the latest trend for entertainment at receptions, in addition to an open bar, dancing and photo booths that the Kardashian-Jenner family would proudly use.

These fun rentals have amassed quite a bit of social media attention as photos and videos of happy people jumping in large white inflatable castles have garnered thousands of views and “likes.”

Though it looks like they are only available in the U.K. at this time, from companies such as 1 Entertainment and Mr. Bouncy Castle, it can potentially cost an estimated £285 or $400 if the access to rent a bouncy castle crosses the pond.

While many bouncy houses are commonly designed with vibrant colors of red, yellow and blue, the viral wedding bouncy castles, which measure approximately 17 x 20 x 13, are designed in all-white.

Not only can they comfortably fit in a backyard, but the rentable outdoor trampoline houses can also be decorated to the couple’s liking with flowers, lights and even curtains.