Boston Police Boat Rescues Stranded 'Groom in Distress' Just Before the Ceremony

The groom and his groomsmen ultimately deciding against pranking the bride and pretending that her husband-to-be had been arrested

By
Published on August 17, 2022 10:28 AM
BPD Harbor Patrol Unit Comes to the Aid of Stranded Groom Ahead of Wedding on Thompson Island
Patrick Mahoney, Hannah (Crawford) Mahoney and officer Joseph Matthews . Photo: Boston Police Department

Two Massachusetts newlyweds are indebted to an unexpected team for keeping their wedding on schedule: the Boston Police Department.

Last Saturday, groom Patrick Mahoney and his groomsmen found themselves stranded after a ferry they were set to take from a dock in the Boston Harbor to the Thompson Island ceremony was delayed, according to BPDNews.com. The situation was "dire," as the photographer, D.J. and floral arrangements for the nuptials were also stuck on the shore.

According to The Boston Globe, the boat was having mechanical issues.

Fortunately, the Boston Police Department Harbor Patrol Unit sprung into action after learning of the situation. Officers arrived at the dock and got the groom, his half of the bridal party, the vendors and flowers onto their vessel, bound for Thompson Island, the BPD report explained.

"The officers took it upon themselves to ensure that all parties involved, as well as the floral arrangements, made it safely to their intended destination out in the harbor," the report said.

BPD Harbor Patrol Unit Comes to the Aid of Stranded Groom Ahead of Wedding on Thompson Island
BPD Harbor Patrol Unit. Boston Police Department

Though 17 minutes later than initially expected, everyone made it safely in time for the 3 p.m. ceremony, the Globe reported.

Boston Police Officer Joseph Matthews, one of the officers who responded to the call of a "groom in distress" told the Globe that "it feels good" to have helped the couple on their big day.

"My wedding day was the best day of my life. ... They were just very appreciative [and] nice kids, very happy to be married here," he said.

Mahoney met his now-wife Hannah (Crawford) Mahoney while studying at the University of Arkansas, and told the paper that before he was rescued, he worried his late arrival would delay the ceremony by a number of hours.

"They were there very quickly to get my groomsmen and all of our vendors out here to the island and kind of save the day," he told the Globe of the Boston Police Department for responding to the incident.

Hannah, who got to Thompson Island (which is about a mile from the Boston Harbor) early, said she didn't even know there was an issue until later on.

BPD Harbor Patrol Unit Comes to the Aid of Stranded Groom Ahead of Wedding on Thompson Island
BPD Harbor Patrol Unit. Boston Police Department

According to the Globe, Patrick and his groomsmen thought about playing a prank on Hannah by sending a photo of her future husband being handcuffed by an officer. They ultimately decided against it, to the bride's relief.

"I'm glad that didn't happen," Hannah laughed, according to the Globe.

Hours later, Officer Matthews returned to the island to congratulate the newlyweds, per the BPD. The Globe reported that the couple wanted a photo with the officer to remember him by.

"We would have just been a bunch of girls sitting on the island and waiting around," Hannah told the Globe. "I'm very thankful and really appreciate what they did."

