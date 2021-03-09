Donna and Thomas Wall also got engaged at Fenway Park in 1971, according to their daughter Nicole Maynard

Boston Couple Who Met at Fenway Park 54 Years Ago Return for Their COVID Vaccines: 'Full Circle'

A couple in Boston who has celebrated some of life's biggest moments at Fenway Park are now marking another special milestone at the stadium: getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

For Donna and Thomas Wall, Fenway Park has been a major staple of their relationship, according to their daughter Nicole Maynard.

The couple first met at the Boston stadium in 1967, and just four years later, were engaged there, Nicole shared in a tweet.

Over the years, the Walls have returned to attend Boston Red Sox games and even marked their 35th wedding anniversary at the ballpark in 2007, Thomas told ABC affiliate WCVB.

Then on Monday, the Walls headed back to Fenway — this time, to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the outlet reported.

"Vaccination today. Full circle," Donna told WCVB. "Today I feel like I can breathe a sigh of relief."

Added Nicole in her tweet: "Another great day for my parents [at Fenway Park]... Thank you to all healthcare personnel involved."

The Walls' vaccination came on the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines for post-vaccination life.

According to the CDC, once people have received all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses and waited two weeks to build their full immune response, they can safely hang out indoors, unmasked and without distancing, with other fully vaccinated people, or unvaccinated people who have a low risk of severe disease.

Donna told WCVB that getting the vaccine was incredibly meaningful to her and her husband because they haven't been able to see or hug their grandkids since last summer.

"For my granddaughter, especially, she's just excited," Donna explained to the outlet. "She told my son that she's really excited about this."

"It's like a huge weight being lifted," she continued. "I have a 93-year-old dad, so that's been hard."

Donna told WCVB that she and Thomas intend to visit their grandchildren on March 22, exactly two weeks after receiving their second dose.

She also noted that they are excited "to start this year with being able to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

"And, hopefully, maybe take the grandsons and the granddaughters to a ballgame," she added.