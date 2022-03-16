Boise State Joins Over 140 Other Schools Partnering with Amazon to Offer Free College Tuition

Earlier this month, Amazon revealed its hourly employees in the U.S. will benefit from career advancement opportunities by partnering with more than 140 universities and colleges

Boise State University is the latest addition to join Amazon's list of education partners from across the country to provide access to a free college education for its employees.

On Tuesday, Boise State University announced its collaboration with the company, offering opportunities that include full college tuition, certifications, high school diplomas and GEDs, KTVB reports.

"We are delighted to partner with Amazon, one of the Treasure Valley's newest major employers, to offer flexible academic programming," Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp said, per the outlet. "These kinds of partnerships improve access to higher education and benefit all of us. Providing a variety of educational opportunities to Amazon's employees enables them to advance their careers and helps prepare Idaho's workforce for the future."

Earlier this month, Amazon introduced its plans to provide its 750,000 hourly employees a variety of education and advancement opportunities through its Career Choice Program by partnering with more than 140 universities and colleges across the U.S.

Among other schools that were already selected for the program include several colleges and universities in Texas as well as national non-profit online providers Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University – Global, Western Governors University, and National University

The program, designed to help its employees pursue advancement in their careers, is available to hourly workers who have completed 90 days of employment at the company, according to an Amazon press release.

Employees will have access to education funds as long as they remain at the company.

The initiative was initially launched in 2012 but has recently been expanded in order to reach the company's mission to assist more than 300,000 employees by 2025. As a result, the company has invested $1.2 billion into the program to help its employees improve their skills as well as their career growth.

Additionally, Amazon also is making education more accessible for its workers by building classrooms on-site in many of its buildings, giving the employees the freedom to take their classes wherever is convenient for them.

Tammy Thieman, Global Lead of Amazon's Career Choice Program, said the company is thrilled to welcome the participation from Boise State University into their program, according to KTVB.