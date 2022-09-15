Boil Water Notice Lifted in Jackson, Miss. Nearly 7 Weeks After Going Into Effect

The boil water notice in Jackson, Miss., has officially been lifted, but there is still more work to be done.

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Thursday that the water in the state capitol "is now safe to drink" after a boil water notice was issued nearly seven weeks ago.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also confirmed that clean water had been "restored" to the city at a press conference Thursday afternoon, per the Associated Press.

"We understand that nobody is happier than the residents of Jackson," said Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, according to ABC affiliate WAPT.

Security personnel outside the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plan in Jackson, Miss. Brad Vest/Getty

The boil water notice had been in effect for a month when Reeves declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard in response to the crisis.

Water treatment issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant were exacerbated in late August by the flooding of the Pearl River, which reportedly resulted in a temporary decrease in water production across the city.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Water pressure was restored to the city on Sept. 5, but the boil water notice remained in place for another 10 days. Reeves said the state has "significantly increased the quantity of water produced" after stepping in to assist.

"We've restored water pressure to the city. We've installed an emergency rental pump. We've fixed and re-installed broken parts on-site, and we've monitored and tested water quality," the governor said on Thursday, according to WAPT.

Water distribution in Jackson, Miss. Rory Doyle for The Washington Post via Getty

This may not be the last time some residents experience boil water notices, however.

According to the DOH, "Future boil-water alerts may be necessary in some neighborhoods as water system repairs are made."

Reeves noted that the city's water system "is still imperfect," but that officials still plan to address the ongoing issues amid the state's continued response to the crisis, according to NBC News.

"It is possible, although I pray not inevitable, that there will be further interruption," Reeves said. "We can not perfectly predict what will go wrong with such a broken system."

Before consuming the water, the DOH urges Jackson residents to "take a few precautionary steps" and assure clean drinking water is actually flowing through their faucets and other plumbing.

Residents are encouraged to run the faucets used for drinking water for three to four minutes, and dishwashers for one or two cycles, the DOH said on Thursday.

Water from a hot water heater should not be used for drinking "until several exchanges of the tank have occurred," the department added.

Residents are also encouraged to throw away any ice, food or drinks made after the boil water notice was issued.