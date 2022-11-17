Harrowing Bodycam Video Shows Kansas Police Rescuing Woman from a Burning Car: 'We Got You'

First responders' raced to pull a woman from the vehicle after it crashed and burst into flames

Police in Kansas have released dramatic bodycam footage of officers stepping in to rescue a woman from a burning car.

The Leawood Police Department said a 51-year-old woman was injured Monday afternoon when she was involved in a car crash in the Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot, according to ABC affiliate KMBC-TV and CBS affiliate KCTV.

The woman allegedly "failed to stop at the Tomahawk Creek Parkway intersection" and continued into the parking lot, where she collided with a second vehicle and a tree before it burst into flames, per the reports.

First responders arrived at the scene around 2 p.m. to find the car on fire and the woman stuck inside, KCTV reported.

Bodycam footage released by police on Tuesday shows officers' harrowing race to get the woman to safety as flames poured out of the badly damaged vehicle, which was on its side.

"Stay with us. We've got you," an officer yells in the footage while other first responders worked to extinguish the flames.

"There you go," the officer yells multiple times as the woman appears to slowly wriggle free, to which he responds, "We've got her!"

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover, NBC affiliate KSHB-TV reported.

Jarrett Hawley, deputy chief with Leawood Fire Department, told KMBC that he is proud of the effort put forth by members of his team.

"Very exceptional job by them and our fire inspector that was on the scene to have those things accomplished before the fire truck got there," Hawley said.

It is unclear what led to the crash, including why the woman did not stop at the intersection.

An investigation into Monday's crash is ongoing, KCTV and KMBC reported.

