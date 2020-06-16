Pilot Found Dead After U.S. Fighter Jet Crashes Off English Coast During Training Mission

The pilot, identified as First Lieutenant Kenneth Allen, was conducting a training mission when his jet crashed in the North Sea off the coast of England

The body of the U.S. fighter pilot who went missing after his aircraft crashed in the North Sea off the east coast of England on Monday has been found, according to a statement from the Air Forces' 48th Fighter Wing.

The pilot, who was flying a F-15 fighter jet for a training mission, has been identified as First Lieutenant Kenneth Allen, assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

Allen joined the 48th Fighter Wing in Feb. 2020, and is survived by his wife and parents, the statement said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron. The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness,” said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

A search and rescue operation was underway to find Allen on Monday after his aircraft crashed near Flamborough Head in East Yorkshire at about 9:40 a.m. local time. The jet took off from Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath in eastern England that same day.

According to BBC News, a spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said a helicopter and two lifeboats were sent to the area to assist with the search and rescue.

Earlier on Monday, the 48th Fighter Wing tweeted a photo of three jets in the air with the caption, "Ready to take on Monday like..."

Sky News' defense and security correspondent, Alistair Bunkall, reported that there were four military jets in the air at the time the U.S. fighter jet came down.

After the crash, Col. Marshall confirmed in a press conference that the pilot was missing.

"Search and Rescue effort are currently underway, but the pilot and of the aircraft is still missing. We will provide updates as they become available while prioritizing respect and consideration for the pilot's family," he said.