1 Body Pulled From Water After Twin Boys, 13, Went Missing While Swimming at Texas Beach

Authorities said the body matched the description of one of the boys who disappeared Sunday afternoon by Pleasure Pier, per multiple reports

By
Published on March 7, 2023 12:45 PM
Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas
Photo: Mark Felix for The Washington Post via Getty

Authorities in Texas say a body has been found near a Texas beach, where twin teenage boys went missing over the weekend.

Officials from Galveston Island Beach Patrol said the body was recovered after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning near 28th and the Seawall, according to ABC affiliate KTRK and NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

The body matched the description of one of the boys who disappeared Sunday afternoon by Pleasure Pier, per the reports.

As of midday Tuesday, the Galveston County Medical Examiner has not officially identified the body reportedly discovered and pulled from the water by four people who were walking along the beach early Tuesday.

Jefferson and Josue Perez, both 13, were last seen on the west side of the pier near Seawall Boulevard and 25th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

The boys' parents reportedly said their sons were in water that was waist- to chest-high about 20 yards from shore, but did not see their sons go under, KHOU and KTRK reported. The twins' mother said her sons did not know how to swim.

"The parents briefly lost sight of them and they looked back up into the area and they did not see them," Lieutenant Austin Kirwin said, per KHOU's report.

Family members called for help about an hour later after searching for the missing boys, according to the outlet.

Crews spent Monday searching the area for the missing boys, who moved to Texas from Honduras in November, per KHOU. The twins' mother had been living in Texas for about a decade prior to her sons' arrival.

Family members said the boys were eager to visit the beach prior to Sunday's trip, according to the report.

The search for the twins will continue on Tuesday, officials said. If the twins are not found by the end of the day, the search area will be expanded.

"We are going to plan for the worst and hope for the best," Kirwin explained, per KHOU's report.

Strong currents and waves are typically a problem this time of year in Galveston, Kirwin said, according to KTRK.

Beach patrol saved three girls and a boy on Monday after they were caught in rip currents off the shoreline, per the report.

