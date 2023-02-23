Body Pulled from N.Y. River Near Where 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Went Missing in November

Authorities are investigating whether a body pulled from the Mohawk River in Schenectady, New York, is that of a teen who has been missing since November.

Samantha Humphrey, 14, went missing on Nov. 25, 2022, according to a Facebook post from the Schenectady Police Department. Police said she was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood.

Shortly after she went missing, police had the help of the State Police Aviation Unit and Dive team to help search for her.

On Wednesday, a body was pulled from that same area, according to CBS6 in New York.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told the outlet the body was found by a person fishing along the river at around 2:37 p.m.

"I don't really want to put that connection together. I know that's what everybody is thinking right now. It's just too premature for that to happen. We hope that we'll have information tomorrow," Clifford told the outlet on Wednesday.

He declined to connect the body to the Humphrey case. Clifford said it appeared the body had been in the river for a while.

Police have not said whether the death was suspicious.

The Schenectady Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday.

An autopsy was performed on the body on Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WNYT in Albany. The news outlet said the police did not plan to release the results of the autopsy until at least Monday.

The discovery of the body prompted a large police presence at Riverfront Park.

Humphrey was spotted on surveillance camera footage that was captured shortly before midnight on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving last year, according to the Times Union, a newspaper in Albany, New York. The outlet said it is the last known evidence of the teen's whereabouts before going missing.

The footage and the discovery of a jacket that matched the description of what she was last known to be wearing is a reason the search was centered on the Mohawk River, the newspaper said.