The body of Anton Sovetov, 44, was found on Saturday, nearly three months after he was reported missing

Body of Yale University Employee Missing Since February Found on Long Island Shoreline: 'We Will Miss Him'

Nearly three months after Yale University employee Anton Sovetov was reported missing in early February, his body was found in New York.

On Saturday, the body of Sovetov, a 44-year-old graphic designer for the Yale Office of Public Affairs & Communications, was found on the Long Island shoreline, the university announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Sovetov's body was found in an area across from New Haven, Connecticut, according to NBC News. The Long Island Sound is between New York and Connecticut, and Yale is located in New Haven.

Additional details, including specifics about where his body was found, has not yet been disclosed by officials.

His cause of death remains under investigation and will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office, the school said. Yale and New Haven police are also assisting authorities in Suffolk County in investigating his disappearance.

"We will continue to do all we can in the face of this terrible tragedy," Yale Chief of Police Ronnell Higgins said in a statement.

Sovetov was last in contact with his Yale colleagues on Feb. 4, the school said. The following day, he was seen on a security camera walking toward his apartment shortly before 6 p.m.

He was reported missing on Feb. 9.

"We mourn Anton's loss," Vice President for Communications Nate Nickerson said in a statement. "Anton was a wonderful, devoted colleague with uncommon talent. His work honored and added to Yale's legacy of exceptional graphic design. We will miss him dearly."

Sovetov was born and raised in Russia before moving to New Haven in 2014 as a student at the Yale School of Art, where he obtained his master's degree, according to an obituary. Just months after graduating, he joined the Office of the University Printer as a Rollins Fellow.

"He was one of the most talented designers I have worked with," said University Printer John Gambell, who hired Sovetov.

Sovetov was remembered by his colleagues as "a bear of a man" who was "always bearded" as well as "fastidiously tidy and orderly, and deeply invested in his work," the obituary states.



Although he "spoke often of Russia and of his mother," who still lives in St. Petersburg, Sovetov wanted to continue his life in the U.S. and was in the process of getting a Green Card, per the obituary.