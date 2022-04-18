A young boy — believed to be younger than 8 — was found in Washington County, Indiana, on Saturday night

Body of Unidentified Boy, Believed to Be Between 5 and 8, Found by Mushroom Hunter in Ind. Woods

The body of a boy was found in Southern Indiana this weekend — and police are hoping members of the public can help identify him.

"Right now that is the No. 1 point of this investigation, to find out who this child is," Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police said during a press conference on Monday. "At this point, we still do not have that information... and he deserves to be heard."

The boy, who is Black and believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, was found by someone hunting for mushrooms around a wooded area in Washington County on Saturday night, police said in a statement.

Though authorities have not revealed the exact area where the boy was found, Huls told reporters it was a short distance from a road.

"Any investigation, it's best to keep the cards close to your chest," Huls said of why the department has withheld details. "It's best at this point to withhold that information."

The child is said to have had short hair and a slim, 4-foot-tall body. Indiana State Police have not yet received a missing child report that matches the boy's description, Huls said.

"Somebody out there either knows and isn't saying something or hasn't had the opportunity to see this in the media yet and doesn't know," he explained.

"This obviously could be a national thing," he later added. "It could be a child from any location. We're not going to preclude anybody, and we're going to look at any information that comes in that could answer the question as to the identity of this child."

Huls said police are waiting for an autopsy report but believe the boy died sometime "within the past week."

Indiana State Police asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's forensics services team for help in their investigation. When reached by PEOPLE, police said they had no new information as of Monday evening.

Huls also said it was unlikely that the boy is Codi Bigsby, a 4-year-old boy who has been missing since Jan. 31, according to WVEC.