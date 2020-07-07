Police believe Kodie Dutcher may have died by suicide, and an investigation into her death is ongoing

Body of Wisconsin 10-Year-Old Girl Found a Day After She Went Missing

The body of a 10-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon in Wisconsin has been found.

Kodie Dutcher was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and her disappearance led to an Amber Alert and community-wide search before she was tragically found dead on Tuesday morning, WSAW-TV reported.

Baraboo Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Labroscian told Channel3000 that an investigation into Dutcher's death is ongoing.

Authorities said that there was reason to believe that the 10-year-old may have taken pills in a suicide attempt. Her cell phone was left at her house, and she reportedly did not have any shoes with her, Channel3000 previously reported.

"I would hope we find ways to, we as in everyone in the state of Wisconsin and our nation, try to find whatever we can to fund more mental health assistance … to help with these sorts of things before they happen," Labroscian said, Channel3000 reported.

"We want to thank every agency and all the volunteers that responded or offered assistance with the situation," he added. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kodie’s family in this extremely difficult time."

The Baraboo Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutcher's aunt told WSAW-TV that her disappearance "doesn’t feel real."

"I just kind of thought like she’d be hiding somewhere and went to a friend’s house and we’d find her," the aunt, Mackenzie Bielicki, said. "We’ve gotta find her."

After groups of volunteers spent Monday evening and Tuesday morning searching for Dutcher, her body was discovered around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Channel3000 reported.

Dutcher's family had moved to Wisconsin in April, and the 10-year-old was only in school for a couple of weeks before classes were canceled because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, police said, according to WSAW-TV.