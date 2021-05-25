Police believe the 39-year-old man was trying to grab his cell phone when he fell into the statue

Body of Man, 39, Found Inside Spanish Dinosaur Statue After Police Say He Fell In: Reports

A man in Spain was found dead in a papier-mâché dinosaur statue after authorities said he fell in while trying to retrieve his cell phone, according to reports.

A father and son first spotted something amiss on Saturday in the Barcelona suburb of Santa Coloma de Gramenet, the Guardian reported.

According to the BBC, the pair noticed a smell coming from the stegosaurus statue, which was placed outside the city's Cubic Building as an advertisement for a since-shuttered movie theater.

After the father and son raised the alarm, police responded and found a 39-year-old man dead inside the leg of the statue, a spokeswoman for regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra told the Guardian.

"It's an accidental death; there was no violence. This person got inside the statue's leg and got trapped," the spokeswoman said. "It looks as though he was trying to retrieve a mobile phone, which he'd dropped. It looks like he entered the statue head first and couldn't get out."

She told the outlet that police called firefighters in for help removing the man, whose family had previously reported him missing, according to the BBC.

As autopsy results are still pending, it remains unclear just how long the man was trapped in the statue, though the police spokeswoman told the Guardian it was likely at least several days.