The search for the missing 1-year-old ended with the tragic discovery of his body

Florida Toddler Jose Lara Found Dead a Day After He Went Missing While Playing in the Backyard

Authorities in rural Putnam County, Fla., have found the body of Jose Lara, the 1-year-old boy who disappeared on Sunday afternoon while playing in the family's backyard.

Searchers found Jose's body in the septic area of the property, Sheriff Gator DeLoach said in a news conference on Monday evening. He was not immediately found because weeds, dirt, and plywood covered the opening to the septic tank.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's not an uncommon practice in a situation like this when there's a child missing to search the septic tank as well," Sheriff DeLoach said, according to News4Jax.com. "Actually one of our leadership team members that made the call to drain the septic tank. At that point, it was unfortunately when we discovered the child's body."

Authorities say that it appears that the boy stepped on the plywood, which was rotten. He fell into the septic tank and died.

Jose was last seen outside his house in Crescent City, which is located approximately an hour from Daytona Beach. He was playing with his sister.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Jose's mother briefly took his sister inside to clean her up, and when she returned to the backyard, Jose was gone.

RELATED VIDEO: Family of Missing Texas Mom Still Looking for Answers, 3 Years After Disappearance

The toy truck he was playing with was still in the yard, but there was no sign of the toddler.

Earlier on Monday, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that a massive search effort was underway. Authorities were using bloodhounds, drones, helicopters and night-vision tools.