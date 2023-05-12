Body of Missing Boat Racer Found 4 Days After He Fell Overboard

James Jaronczyk went missing on Sunday afternoon after his 22-foot Progression speedboat crashed after hitting a wave while out on the Great South Bay

Published on May 12, 2023
James Jaronczyk
The body of a 28-year-old boat racer in Long Island, New York, has been found four days after he went missing.

James Jaronczyk went missing on Sunday afternoon after his 22-foot Progression speedboat crashed after hitting a wave while out on the Great South Bay. He fell into the water, explains News 12.

According to CBS News, a witness saw Jaronczyk board the boat alone after leaving the Tres Palms waterside restaurant. The witness told investigators that Jaronczyk went out of sight after the crash.

Following the accident, the Suffolk County Underwater Rescue team, divers, the United States Coast Guard, and various other groups, including residents, volunteers, and members of the FDNY, began searching for Jaronczyk. By Tuesday, searchers found some of his belongings in the water — including his sunglasses, in an area "not far from where his boat crashed," adds News-12.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the village of Babylon Mayor Mary E. Adams explained that Jaronczyk's body was then "found in the location where rescue teams and divers were concentrating on just west of the Village Pool."

Mayor Adams added in the announcement: "James… May you rest in peace and shine your love and strength down on your family forever. May God's strength and His love and peace comfort the Jaronczyk family and their friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Brianna Marchionda, Jaronczyk's cousin, shared with Patch that Jaronczyk was passionate about being in the water from a young age.

"It was undeniably his calling," she told the news network. "He will be so deeply missed."

Marchionda added: "With a heart of gold and an infectious zest for life, he brought joy, laughter, and love to every moment he lived. James was more than just a thrill-seeker; he was a gentle and caring soul."

A GoFundMe has been created to support Jaronczyk's family after his death. As of this writing, the campaign has surpassed its $14,000 goal, garnering 263 donations.

