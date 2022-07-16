Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac and his cousin had left the country 15 days prior to the incident to live with his father in Houston

Body of Boy, 13, Who Died from Dehydration in Texas Migrant Truck Tragedy Returned to Guatemala

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock (13033772a) Manuela Coj Ixtos, the grandmother of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, cries as she watches his coffin arrive to the airport in Guatemala City, . The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27 Migrant Deaths, Guatemala City, Guatemala - 15 Jun 2022

A Guatemalan victim of the June 27 migrant truck tragedy in San Antonio, Texas, has been returned to his home country.

Received by his family at the Guatemala City airport around midday on Friday, 13-year-old Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac was the first of many victims to be repatriated, the Sacramento Bee reported. Guachiac Sipac died of dehydration.

His cousin, Juan Wilmer Tulul Tepaz, also died in the tragedy and is expected to return to Guatemala on Saturday, per the outlet.

Tulul Tepaz and Guachiac Sipac were originally from Tzucubal, a farming community of about 1,500 people, which is located in the mountains nearly 100 miles northwest of the nation's capital.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock (13033772b) Guatemalan Foreign Ministry officials carry the coffin of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac after his remains arrived to the airport in Guatemala City, . The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27 Migrant Deaths, Guatemala City, Guatemala - 15 Jun 2022 Credit: Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock

In June, Guachiac Sipac's mother, Maria Sipac Coj, spoke to the New York Post about how she found out about her son's passing. Two days after the discovery of the 18-wheeler, Sipac Coj received a call from a member of the country's congress saying that her son was among the victims.

Sipac Coj revealed her son had left 15 days earlier to live with his father in Houston. "He was so excited to be with his father again," she told the outlet in tears.

Per The Washington Post, Sipac Coj saved the last message he sent her on her phone: "Mom, today they are taking me in a trailer."

Among the 53 victims of the tragedy, 21 were from Guatemala, Fox 29 reported.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022 Police block the scene where a truck with multiple dead bodies was discovered in San Antonio, Texas | Credit: Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

After the incident late last month, and the discovery of the 18-wheeler, San Antonio police shared more details about the "horrific tragedy."

Chief William P. McManus said in a live press conference via Facebook that police received the first call at 5:50 p.m. local time. An employee who worked at a nearby building "heard a cry for help" and "came out to investigate." Upon approaching the truck, he saw the door was "partially open" and soon found the 46 dead individuals inside.

An additional 16 people (12 adults and four children) were rushed to nearby hospitals in varying conditions after multiple police, fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene at the 9600 block of Quintana Road.

Two were admitted to University Hospital, and at least five were brought to Baptist Medical Center in unknown conditions, PEOPLE confirmed.

Since then, the total number of deceased had climbed to 53. Homeland Security Investigations had detained three individuals believed to be part of the alleged smuggling conspiracy, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson previously told PEOPLE.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022 Police block the scene where a truck with multiple dead bodies was discovered in San Antonio, Texas | Credit: Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

Two days after the incident, two men were charged in connection with the deaths.

According to court documents obtained by CNN, Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao are charged federally with being in "possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the United States."

"D'Luna-Bilbao admitted to possession of the Tanfoglio handgun in the F-250 and the Mossberg shotgun in his bedroom," the document states, according to a tweet from CBS News' Rob Legare, alleging that D'Luna-Bilbao "also admitted to his immigration status in the United States as a Visa overstay."

Aside from admitting "to possession of the three firearms in his bedroom," D'Luna-Mendez "also admitted to his immigration status in the United States as a Visa overstay," according to the court document Legare shared.