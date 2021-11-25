Body of 4-Year-Old Found After House Explosion in Michigan

So far, two people have died from the blast, which left 27 homes damaged or destroyed, authorities said on Wednesday

The body of a 4-year-old girl has been recovered from the debris of an explosion at a Michigan home.

During a news conference on Tuesday, it was revealed the young girl's body was found under the rubble of her home.

Fire Chief Raymond Barton said on Tuesday that a man believed to be the 4-year-old's father is in critical condition. A woman in the home, who officials believe is the girl's mother, is expected to recover after suffering burns.

Neither were able to get to her following the explosion, officials said.

Authorities first responded to the explosion around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. It left 27 homes damaged or destroyed.

Following the explosion, a 55-year-old woman was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to officials.

None of the victims have been identified by name yet.

"This is a tragedy in our community. We must pray and wrap our arms around the families impacted. The City of Flint appreciates all of our community partners that have helped expedite our response," Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a statement following the tragedy. "We ask for sensitivity and compassion during this time. Remember, these are families, someone's loved ones with homes destroyed."

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, Neeley said.

According to the Associated Press, the utility company in the area has found no evidence of gas leaks or other energy issues that may have contributed to an explosion.

The city said that utilities at damaged homes will be turned off until final assessment of the area is complete. As of publication, the assessment is scheduled to finish on Nov. 29.