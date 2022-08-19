Body of Second Brother Found After the Pair Jumped Off Bridge from 'Jaws' Movie

The body of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, was found on Thursday morning by a shell fisherman just days after he and his brother jumped off of a famous Massachusetts bridge

After days of searching, the body of the second brother who jumped off of a bridge from the Jaws movie has been recovered, police said.

In a release shared on Facebook Thursday, the Massachusetts State Police said a shell fisherman found the body outside of Sengekontacket Pond.

"The body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a weeklong ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night after jumping from the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs," police said, sending "deepest condolences" to the family over the loss of the two brothers.

The body of Bulgin's brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found Monday morning. Tavaris was 26.

Originally from Jamaica, Tavaris and Tavaughn were working at a restaurant on Martha's Vineyard this summer, the MSP said.

The men jumped from the bridge with two others who were ultimately rescued, ABC affiliate WCVB reported.

Tavaris and Tavaughn's loved ones grieved the loss on Monday, with family friend Marsha Green telling NBC Boston, "It doesn't seem real. It was really a surreal thing to hear."

The brothers' parents "are in absolute shock" over the tragedy, Green told the outlet. "They had to actually be taken to the hospital in Jamaica when they found out," she explained.

Green said neither man was intoxicated when they jumped.

"They were just out to have a good time," she told the outlet.

George described the victims as "the two nicest kids" who were "godly, fun and full of life," according to CBS affiliate WBZ-TV.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Doesn't Seem Real': Family, Friends Grieve 2 Brothers Who Jumped from ''Jaws' Bridge'

A GoFundme campaign for the brothers' family says Tavaris "was a beloved school teacher" and Tavaughn was both "a musical prodigy" and a "gifted" athlete.

"Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued," the description says.

Additionally, Tavaris and Tavaughn would "always send money down to help" their father's ministry, which they "were very, very involved" in, Green told NBC Boston.

"Their enthusiasm for life, commitment to God and their church, and impact on their community are how family and friends remember them," the GoFundMe says.

"They leave an unforgettable mark on the community of Martha's Vineyard, their hometown of Clarendon and the entire country of Jamaica," the GoFundMe organizer wrote.

"Jaws Bridge," officially named American Legion Memorial Bridge, is located on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs, per State Police.

The bridge received its nickname after appearing in Jaws, which was shot on Martha's Vineyard before the film was released in 1975

The location has proven popular for locals and tourists, but there are signs in the area warning people not to jump from the bridge, per WCVB.

