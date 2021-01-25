Jennifer Moore was on the phone with her husband Charles when her car was swept away

Body of Nurse Swept Away in Ore. Mudslide Recovered 10 Days After Call with Husband Disconnected

The body of a 50-year-old nurse whose car was swept away in an Oregon landslide was recovered by authorities on Saturday, 10 days after she disappeared while on the phone with her husband.

Jennifer Moore was found by deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Saturday afternoon, buried under 15 feet of mud, rock and logs in Dodson, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She had been driving home from dinner with her husband on Jan. 13 when her blue Ford Escape was swept away by a landslide near I-184 around 1:15 a.m., authorities said.

In the following days, searchers were able to identify an area in the debris flow where they believed her vehicle came to rest upside down, and used heavy machinery like front loaders and dump trucks to carefully remove the debris amid the wet and unstable mud.

A private contractor then helped deputies pinpoint the car's exact location with a high-powered metal detector, and they eventually dug a path using front loaders.

"It's not the outcome everyone would have hoped for, but at least at this point, it brings closure to the family and allows them to begin the grieving process," River Patrol Unit Sgt. Steve Dangler said in the release.

Moore, who worked at a local hospital, had eaten dinner with her husband Charles after her shift on Jan. 13, and they were both headed home that night in separate cars, he said in an earlier press release from the sheriff's office.

RELATED VIDEO: Norway Landslide Sweeps Homes Into Sea

Charles said they were talking on the phone as they drove home in the rain when they reached Tumalt Creek in Dodson and he stopped to help her navigate the road's high water.

"Before she reached the location, while they were still on the phone, he heard her scream and panic, and then he heard crashing sounds," deputies said in the release. "He says the phone disconnected."

Charles attempted to find her, but came upon a wall of rock and mud at least 20 to 25 feet high.

Rescuers searched for Moore in the days following using spotlights, thermal-imaging cameras and drones, but shifted their mission from a rescue to a recovery on the afternoon of Jan. 14.