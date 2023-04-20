Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day

Seamus Gray was last seen in person leaving Ibiza Nightclub on Genesee St. in Waukegan, Ill., just after 1:30 a.m. on March 18

By
Published on April 20, 2023 02:26 PM
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Photo: Waukegan Police Department

Authorities in Illinois have located the body of a missing U.S. Navy Sailor who vanished last month after leaving a bar 40 miles north of Chicago.

The body of 21-year-old Seamus Gray was found Wednesday evening near Waukegan Harbor in Lake Michigan, according to a press release from the Waukegan Police Department (WPD).

A group of workers with the Commonwealth Edison Company spotted the body while doing routine work in the area, per the department.

The workers flagged down police, who were conducting a traffic spot nearby, just after 7 p.m. local time.

The Lake County Coroner's Office has officially identified the victim as Gray, who appears to have drowned, the WPD said.

Gray's body did not show any evidence of "significant injury," according to the department, which notes that his death is still under investigation.

Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Waukegan Police Department

Gray was seen leaving Ibiza Nightclub on Genesee St. in Waukegan just after 1:30 a.m. local time on March 18, the day after St. Patrick's day, NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV and FOX affiliate WFLD reported.

Security footage taken outside the nightclub shows Gray talking to a group of people when one person appears to grab his wallet and throw it back at him, according to WMAQ-TV. Gray is seen running down an alley later in the clip.

Police were not notified of Gray's disappearance until 2 p.m. on March 21, per the report.

At a previous press conference, Ibiza manager Adrian Hernandez said Gray was escorted out of the nightclub for being overly intoxicated, according to WMAQ-TV. He also said Gray was involved in at least two altercations outside.

At least one of those altercations was seemingly captured by the outdoor security camera, per WFLD. Gray appeared to end up on the ground at the end of the scuffle.

Gray was later seen near Lake Michigan in separate surveillance video viewed by local authorities, according to WMAQ-TV. Waukegan Deputy Chief Brian Mullen said the footage showed Gray "right on the water's edge."

Divers searched the area, but were unable to immediately locate the missing man, per the report.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said 11 bodies were pulled from the Chicago River and Lake Michigan in 2022, most of which were men in their 20s or early 30s, according to Newsweek.

Three cases were ruled accidents and one was deemed a suicide, per the report. The seven other cases were labeled "undetermined."

The Medical Examiner's office told Newsweek that drownings that go unwitnessed are ruled "undetermined" if there is no available evidence of an "accident, suicide or homicide."

"If new evidence is presented, the Office will review it and determine whether the initial ruling should be amended," they added.

