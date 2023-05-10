Body of Missing Swimmer, 19, Found After He Was 'Swept Out by a Wave' Near Tx. Beach: 'Heartbroken'

"We ask [for] your continued prayers for D'Angelo's faith-filled, but very heartbroken, family and friends," authorities wrote

By
Published on May 10, 2023 04:46 PM
DeAngelo Phillip Jackson
Photo: Facebook

A teenager has been found dead days after he went missing while swimming along the Texas coast.

DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, 19, of Navasota, went missing on Friday while swimming near Surfside Beach, according to Texas EquuSearch.

The United States Coast Guard said their command center was notified on Friday around 6:30 p.m. that a swimmer had been "swept out by a wave."

On Sunday, the Coast Guard announced that it had suspended its search near Freeport after crews scoured roughly 305 square miles for 25 hours.

"The decision to suspend the search is never easy, but we remain ready to resume the operation should any new information arise," said Lieutenant Melissa Brizzi, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston, in a statement from the Coast Guard.

A body was found at Surfside Beach the next day, according to Texas EquuSearch.

The Surfside Beach Police Department released a statement Monday confirming the body belonged to Jackson.

"We ask [for] your continued prayers for D'Angelo's faith-filled, but very heartbroken, family and friends," Texas EquuSearch said on Facebook. "May you Rest In Peace, Lil' D."

About 4,000 fatal drownings occur each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On average, about 11 people die from drowning each day. Nearly 80% of people who die from drowning are males, the CDC says.

