Body of Missing Northwestern PhD Student Found in Chicago's Diversey Harbor: 'He Was a Great Guy'

Peter Salvino, 25, was found dead on Tuesday after he was reported missing by family and friends early Sunday morning

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 03:07 PM
Peter Salvino, Body of Missing Northwestern University Student Found in Chicago’s Diversey Harbor
Photo: Chicago Police

The body of 25-year-old Northwestern University student Peter Salvino was found on Tuesday, days after he was reported missing.

According to NBC affiliate WMAQ, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Salvino's body had been discovered on Tuesday night. They have not released a cause of death, and the incident is still under investigation, per the Chicago Tribune.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that his body was pulled from Diversey Harbor.

Per the Tribune, Salvino last spoke to loved ones over a FaceTime call after leaving a party around midnight on Saturday.

When a friend called Salvino to confirm he had returned home a few minutes later, the call went unanswered, according to WMAQ. The next morning, additional calls to Salvino's phone went straight to voicemail, and texts were marked as undelivered.

"We've not heard from him since midnight Saturday," Scotty Gruska, Salvino's brother-in-law, said before Salvino's body was discovered. "We all miss him. I know there's people working on it, and law enforcement is doing everything they can. But we want to keep doing more."

"People don't vanish out of thin air," he added to CBS News, "and again — he was a great guy. There's no reason to believe that he would have just gone off the grid, so, you know, we can't rule out anything, obviously."

Northwestern University asked its community to help with their search for the Ph.D. candidate after he was reported missing the next day.

A tweet from the school said Salvino was last seen around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

RELATED VIDEO: Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance

A restaurant in the area, Wieners Circle, had posted a surveillance video image that showed Salvino at the location before his disappearance.

"Ok #wienersleuths, Peter Salvino is a regular at our store and is well-liked, this is so sad," they wrote on social media. "We believe the picture below is of him at our store, not long before he was last heard from Saturday night. Please retweet this and help his family find Peter."

The restaurant called the discovery of Salvino's body "devastating news" in a post on Twitter Tuesday.

