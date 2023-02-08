Body of Man Who Vanished on His Way to an Ill. Hospital Found in Nearby Pond: 'Such a Good Guy'

David Foster, who'd been missing since Jan. 13, was apparently seeking care for a medical emergency

Published on February 8, 2023 03:47 PM
David Foster
Photo: Swansea Police Department

The body of a 50-year-old Illinois man has been found weeks after he went missing in mid-January.

Per a news release from the O'Fallon Police Department, the body of David Foster was discovered in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon on Monday.

Foster apparently drove into the pond after having a medical emergency, the department said.

"We do not suspect any foul play as it was previously reported Mr. Foster may have been suffering from some type of medical emergency and was reported to be in route to the hospital the day he went missing," the department said.

"Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr. David Foster," they added.

In their report, police said Foster was found by a volunteer group, Brother's Underwater Recovery, which specializes in searching for missing people near waterways.

"The group used a drone to fly over the pond where they observed what they believed to be a submerged vehicle," O'Fallon police said.

"The volunteer group, with the permission from St. Elizabeth's Hospital and the O'Fallon Police Department dove the lake and verified the vehicle was occupied and belonged to David Foster," they continued. "They immediately withdrew and the scene was secured."

Swansea police Chief Matt Blomberg said Foster had missing since Jan. 13 and was last seen telling someone at work that he wasn't feeling well, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

On social media, some of Foster's loved ones said he had complained of chest pain, and made a stop at his home after leaving work that day, the outlet reported.

Foster's girlfriend, Lori Thouvenot, told the Post-Dispatch that he worked at a car dealership and was a fan of Spider-Man. He was also a grandfather.

"He was such a good guy," she said. "He could talk to anybody."

