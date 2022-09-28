Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search

The body of a 14-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week was found Tuesday afternoon in Maine.

The Freeport Police Department confirmed the death of Theo Ferrara in a Facebook post.

"At approximately 11:15, a Marine Patrol aircraft spotted a body near Bunganuc Point in the bay. The body was recovered and taken to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office, where it was identified as Ferrara."

The post continued: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ferrara family and ask that you give them privacy during this difficult time. We thank all agencies that assisted Freeport PD during this investigation, including The Maine Warden Service, Maine Forestry Service, Brunswick PD, Department of Marine Resources, Maine Association of Search and Rescue, Maine State Police, and FBI. We also thank LL Bean, Freeport Friends and the Freeport community for their assistance during the search."

According to the police department, Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon. He was last seen walking on Flying Point Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. in a northeast direction from his home in Freeport to Brunswick.

Local agencies, including the Freeport and Brunswick police departments and the Maine Warden Service, combined efforts over the weekend to look for the missing teen. About 30 search and rescue volunteers, eight K-9s and the Maine Marine Patrol also joined the search, according to Boston.com.

The police department said the boy had not previously exhibited any behavior that would point to him being a runaway.

On Tuesday, Regional School Unit 5 Superintendent ​​​​​​​Jean Skorapa confirmed the news of Ferrara's death on Facebook. He was a freshman at Freeport High School.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to inform you that this afternoon, Theo Ferrara was found deceased," Skorapa said, according to the post. "Our sincere condolences to Theo's family and friends. During this time as the school community processes this news and copes with grief, the school district will offer counseling and bereavement support to all students and staff."

An investigation into Ferrara's death is being conducted by the Freeport Police Department, the agency said.