Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search

Theo Ferrara, a high school freshman, disappeared last Thursday afternoon, after he was seen walking away from his home in Freeport towards Brunswick

By
Published on September 28, 2022 02:42 PM
Theo Ferrara
Photo: Freeport Maine Police Department

The body of a 14-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week was found Tuesday afternoon in Maine.

The Freeport Police Department confirmed the death of Theo Ferrara in a Facebook post.

"At approximately 11:15, a Marine Patrol aircraft spotted a body near Bunganuc Point in the bay. The body was recovered and taken to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office, where it was identified as Ferrara."

The post continued: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ferrara family and ask that you give them privacy during this difficult time. We thank all agencies that assisted Freeport PD during this investigation, including The Maine Warden Service, Maine Forestry Service, Brunswick PD, Department of Marine Resources, Maine Association of Search and Rescue, Maine State Police, and FBI. We also thank LL Bean, Freeport Friends and the Freeport community for their assistance during the search."

According to the police department, Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon. He was last seen walking on Flying Point Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. in a northeast direction from his home in Freeport to Brunswick.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Local agencies, including the Freeport and Brunswick police departments and the Maine Warden Service, combined efforts over the weekend to look for the missing teen. About 30 search and rescue volunteers, eight K-9s and the Maine Marine Patrol also joined the search, according to Boston.com.

The police department said the boy had not previously exhibited any behavior that would point to him being a runaway.

On Tuesday, Regional School Unit 5 Superintendent ​​​​​​​Jean Skorapa confirmed the news of Ferrara's death on Facebook. He was a freshman at Freeport High School.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to inform you that this afternoon, Theo Ferrara was found deceased," Skorapa said, according to the post. "Our sincere condolences to Theo's family and friends. During this time as the school community processes this news and copes with grief, the school district will offer counseling and bereavement support to all students and staff."

An investigation into Ferrara's death is being conducted by the Freeport Police Department, the agency said.

Related Articles
Bessie Durham
'Loving' Janitor Found Dead in Department Store Bathroom 4 Days After She Went Missing
Colo. Authorities Release Video of the Moment a Train Hits Patrol Car with Handcuffed Woman Inside
Colo. Authorities Release Video of the Moment a Train Hits Patrol Car with Handcuffed Woman Inside
4-Year-Old with Autism Believed to Be in 'Extreme Danger' After Going Missing in Indiana
Body Found in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl with Autism in Indiana: 'Heartbreaking'
Please help us raise money to assist Adrien and Renee's four sons (Reid 16, Nate 14, Alec 11, and Evan 9)
N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead
Thunder Bay River
Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog from River: 'It's Tragic'
Mark Stegall, the suspect who was arrested after the deadly boat crash. Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Man Indicted on Homicide Charges Over Memorial Day Weekend Boat Crash that Killed 5 in Georgia
Minneapolis Girl Ellie Ragin,6, Missing As Woman Is Found Dead Inside Home. Rice County Sheriff's Office
6-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing as Her Mother Is Found Dead at Home From Apparent Suicide
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni: Body and Car Found in Reservoir Near Last Known Location of California Teen
Flooding in Kentucky
Death Toll Rises to at Least 25 in Historic Kentucky Flooding
Landon “Waldy” Raber. Missing 6-Year-Old with Autism Found Dead in Virginia. Togo Volunteer Fire Department
Missing 6-Year-Old Boy with Disabilities Found Dead in Virginia: He 'Touched So Many People'
Officer
Police Say 2 Bodies Found After Men Went Missing in Milwaukee Storm Waters While Trying to Rescue Child
Minneapolis Girl Ellie Ragin,6, Missing As Woman Is Found Dead Inside Home. Rice County Sheriff's Office
Minn. Police Worried They 'Might Not' Find 6-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing After Mother's Death
Going to the Sun Road Going to the Sun Road
19-Year-Old Climber Died 'Living the Life He Loved' in Fall at Glacier National Park
texas highway patrol
Texas Rangers Launch Homicide Probe Into Death of 16-Year-Old Runaway Who Vanished in 2000
Man's body found in south Indianapolis pond; 3 children found dead in car in pond
Missing Dad and 3 Kids Found Dead in Indiana Lake 1 Week After They Were Last Seen by Family
4-Year-Old Boy Found Safe After 2 Days Outdoors in Montana
3-Year-Old Boy Found 'Alive and in Good Health' After Surviving Montana Wilderness Alone for 2 Days