Body Believed to Be of Missing 6-Year-Old Boy with Autism Found Off North Carolina Highway

The days-long search for a missing 6-year-old boy in North Carolina ended in tragedy on Thursday when officials found what they believed to be the child’s body near a highway.

Federal officials in Charlotte broke the news in a tweet, announcing that they believe a body found near a Gastonia highway is that of Maddox Ritch, who was last seen on Saturday at Gastonia’s Rankin Lake Park.

“With heavy hearts we announce a body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was found at approximately 1 p.m. off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia,” officials wrote in the tweet. “Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery. The investigation is ongoing.”

Officials with the Gastonia Police Department also announced the discovery in a Facebook post.

Maddox, who has autism and limited verbal skills, was walking with his father and another adult at the park around 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday when he took off running. More than a dozen agencies participated in the search, even enlisting the help of divers to search the lake.

Maddox’ s father Ian Ritch previously told PEOPLE that he and his friend were walking with Maddox near the lake when the playful boy took off running behind a jogger. It was common for Maddox to run around, so Ian allowed the boy to jog ahead for fun, he said. But when Maddox began running faster, Ian said he took off after him and wasn’t able to catch up with his son before losing sight of the boy.

He told PEOPLE that he began to lose hope that search teams would find the boy okay.

“I was thinking he was lost in the woods, now I’m not so sure,” Ian told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “They’ve been looking for days and haven’t found anything. I’m starting to worry. It’s been too long. They had so many search and rescue [teams] that they should have found him by now.”

Authorities offered a $10,000 reward for Maddox’s recovery. City officials confirmed to PEOPLE that both Carrie and Ian were cooperating with police in the investigation.

As the search continued, some questioned Ian’s account of the fateful day. But the grieving father said he did all he could to find his son.

“I was terrified. I didn’t know which direction he went, so I looked as hard as I could, I went different ways and everything,” Ian said in the day’s before the tragic discovery. “I tried to find him. People are making it out like I did something to him. I would never hurt my little boy. I love him to death and I just want him back.”

On Tuesday, Maddox’s mother, Carrie Ritch, spoke through tears at a press conference as she pleaded for help to find her son.

“I just want my baby home, please. Whatever you can do,” she said. “Maddox is my whole world, and my reason for living. He’s momma’s boy. I want my baby back in my arms.”