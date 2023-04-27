Body of Missing Fla. Woman Found Inside Submerged Car Days After She Was Last Seen at Bowling Alley

Florida officials say Erica Bergeron, 49, was found dead on Monday after authorities pulled the car from the pond in Palm Coast

By
Published on April 27, 2023 02:10 PM
Erica Bergeron
Erica Bergeron. Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

The body of a woman who went missing in Florida last week was found inside a car that was submerged in a local pond, according to officials.

Erica Bergeron was found dead on Monday after members of law enforcement pulled a car out of a retention pond in Palm Coast, according to a series of statements from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

The 49-year-old Jacksonville woman was last seen on Apr. 20 at Palm Coast Lanes, a bowling alley on North Old Kings Road, CBS affiliate WKMG-TV and The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Officials said Bergeron was traveling northwest on Palm Harbor Parkway, southeast of Cris Lane, when the 2021 gray Toyota Camry she was driving swerved off the road and struck a tree before careening into the pond, per the reports. It is unclear why Bergeron's car left the roadway.

The medical examiner's office has confirmed that the body belonged to the missing woman, according to the sheriff's office.

A cause of death has not been publicly shared. An investigation is ongoing.

Police say that after her son was unable to get in contact with her, Bergeron was reported missing by her family, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

"It wasn't like her to go without speaking to the family for any length of time," FCSO division chief David Williams told WKMG-TV.

Relatives were unable to locate Bergeron at her residence when they went looking for her, Williams said, the outlet reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her car and body were found less than 10 minutes away from the bowling alley where she was last seen, according to WKMG-TV.

Bergeron was driving a rental car at the time of the crash, and the rental company helped officials locate the vehicle, according to WKMG-TV.

"Sheriff Staly and FCSO extend our deepest condolences to the Bergeron family," police said on social media.

Related Articles
Peacock escaped from Bronx Zoo
Escaped Peacock Returns to Bronx Zoo Hours After Biting Man on the Street: 'I Thought I Was High'
Four seriously hurt after car crashes into N.Y. school bus
9 People Injured After Unlicensed Teen Driver Crashes Car Head-on into School Bus in N.Y.
The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The ship is back in Singapore and those on board are confined to their cabins after a positive Covid-19 case was identified, cutting short what was meant to be a four-day cruise to nowhere.
Cruise Passenger Missing After Falling Overboard During Trip from Australia to Hawaii
Melinda French Gates Bday Tribute https://www.instagram.com/p/Crg85HLPe6v/?hl=en
Bill Gates & Melinda French Gates Celebrate Daughter (and New Mom!) Jennifer's Birthday: 'Love You Always'
Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Matt KaplanPhoto Credit: Aaron Idelson
Alex Cooper Reveals Details of 'Incredible' Engagement — Including Surprise Cameo from Morgan Freeman!
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister for First Time
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister Born with Rare Condition for First Time: 'So Emotional'
The American red fox (Vulpes vulpes fulva) is a North American subspecies of the red fox. It is the largest of the true foxes and one of the most widely distributed members of the order Carnivora, occurring in North America.
Fox Infected with Rabies Attacks 6 People, Including 8-Year-Old: 'I Felt This Horrible Pain'
Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur wedding credit: courtesy Buzz Aldrin
Newlywed Buzz Aldrin Says Wife Anca Faur Is the 'Wizard of Oz Package': 'Brains, Heart, Courage'
Captain Roy Sewell Jr., Tenn. Volunteer Firefighter, 27, Expecting Second Child Dies in Rollover Crash
Tenn. Firefighter Expecting Baby with Wife Dies Responding to Crash, Last Words Were 'Where Do You Need Me?'
Austin Hatch—Who Survived 2 Plane Crashes That Killed His Family— Becomes a First-Time Dad: ‘Grateful’
Austin Hatch—Who Survived 2 Plane Crashes That Killed His Family—Becomes a Dad: 'Grateful' (Exclusive)
Matt Kaplan, Alex Cooper
Who Is Alex Cooper's Fiancé? All About Matt Kaplan
Wallace Fauquet's
'Doting' Dad of 4 Dies After Truck Crashes, Bursts into Flames on Conn. Bridge: 'His Kids Were Everything'
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Drown After Being Swept Offshore in Florida
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Die After Getting Swept Away by Rip Current on Family Beach Outing
one of the last Pearl Harbor U.S.S. Arizona survivors, Ken Potts, dying at the age of 102
Ken Potts, One of the Last Pearl Harbor Survivors, Dies at Age 102: 'Keep Their Memories Alive'
Man Who Fled Taliban to Live in L.A. Gets Violin After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Man Who Fled the Taliban Gets Violin from Stranger After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Parents Hold Special Baby Shower For Their Recently-Separated Conjoined Twins
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Get Their Own Baby Shower at Home: 'Everything's Good,' Says Mom