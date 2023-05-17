Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found 2 Weeks After He Disappeared While Fishing with Family

"Our hearts go out to Lucas's family in this time of tragedy, and the City of Dayton collectively mourns the loss of this precious young life," officials said

By
Published on May 17, 2023 11:57 AM
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Lucas Rosales. Photo: Dayton Police Dept.

The body of a missing 7-year-old boy was found two weeks after he disappeared while fishing with family in Ohio.

Lucas Rosales, 7, vanished near Eastwood MetroPark shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time on April 29, the Dayton Police Department (DPD) previously said.

On Saturday, a passerby came across a child's body in the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton, according to a joint statement from the Dayton Police and Fire Departments. Crews responded to the scene and removed the body from the water, authorities said.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office (MCCO) confirmed to PEOPLE that the remains belong to Rosales. An official cause of death has not been revealed.

"Our hearts go out to Lucas's family in this time of tragedy, and the City of Dayton collectively mourns the loss of this precious young life," the statement said.

Rosales "was a vibrant and cherished little boy" who had an "infectious" laugh and "bright smile," according to his obituary. He was also remembered as a "loving" child" who "touched the lives of all who knew him."

"The loss of such a young life is a tragedy that no family or community should ever have to endure," the obituary reads.

It is unclear how Rosales wound up in the water. In a previous statement, police said foul play was not suspected.

Rosales' sister Da'Najiah Wakefield previously told CBS affiliate WHIO that she and her father warned the young boy about getting too close to the water before he left to join other family members.

"My sister said she heard something fall and someone crying, and she said she saw splashes in the water and after that, we just don't know," Wakefield told the outlet.

Rosales' body was found just after 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, Dayton Police and Fire said on Tuesday.

Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home has started a special fund to help the family "cover Lucas' final expenses," according to the boy's obituary. Funeral services will take place on Monday.

"As we mourn the loss of Lucas, let us remember the joy he brought into our lives," the obituary reads. "Together, we can honor his memory by offering kindness, compassion, and support to those who need it most."

The family went on to thank everyone who participated in the search for Rosales, including law enforcement, first responders and volunteers.

"Your unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in the face of such heartbreak is a testament to the compassion and strength of our community," the obituary reads.

