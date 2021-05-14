Michael Watts of Eugene, Oregon, was found dead in the Willamette River after he went missing earlier this month

Body of Missing Ore. Man Known as 'Icon' of the Queer Community Found in River: 'He Kept Us Safe'

A 37-year-old man known as an "icon of the local queer community" in Oregon has been found dead, two weeks after he went missing.

The body of Michael B. Watts was discovered in the Willamette River on Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau announced on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to NBC News, Watts — who also went by the stage name "Freddie Hollywood" — was talking to his fiancée over FaceTime when he apparently dropped his phone to the ground, ending the call. He was not heard from again.

The outlet reported that Watts' nickname stemmed from his impersonation of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and that friends on Facebook described him as an "icon of the local queer community."

"I can't express my sadness in a typical way because I moved away during the pandemic, I wish I could be at the memorial, I wish I could appropriately express how much Michael meant to me as a person," Taylor Howes, a friend of Watts', wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to searching for him. "All I can do is express how much he meant to me, something I didn't realize until now, he helped me feel strong, he helped me feel important, and he helped me feel strong."

"Michael always listened to me, truly listened," Howes wrote. "In his presence, I grew as a person, and for that, I will be forever grateful."

Portland Police said Watts' cause of death has not been determined and an investigation is ongoing, the department said.

Watts was a former actor and stuntman, NBC affiliate KGW reported. A vigil in honor of Watts is planned for Saturday evening in Portland, which will be followed by a memorial show on Sunday.

"I am so so sad, and really having a hard time accepting that Michael is gone...I'm struggling to comprehend why or how this has happened," Watts' friend, Kelsey Shields, wrote on Facebook. "I've worked with Michael for the past year or so and could always count on him to have a cheerful attitude and smile when I saw him at work."

RELATED VIDEO: Man Helps Locate and Rescue Missing Dog Using Drone