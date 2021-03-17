Body Found in Utah Canyon Believed to Be Missing 28-Year-Old Hiker, Say Police

Bobby Healey, 28, was last seen around 12 p.m. local time on Sunday while hiking in the mountains near the mouth of American Fork Canyon

A body found at American Fork Canyon in Utah on Tuesday is believed to be a missing hiker whom authorities have been searching for since Monday evening.

Bobby Healey, 28, was last seen around 12 p.m. local time on Sunday while hiking in the mountains near the mouth of the canyon, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon tells PEOPLE.

"While we believe this is the body of Bobby Healey, official identification will be made by the Utah Medical Examiner tomorrow," Cannon says in a statement to PEOPLE. "It was evident that the victim sustained serious trauma over most of his body, likely after falling while climbing from somewhere near the top of the cliff."

Healey's family began searching for him on Monday after they were unable to contact him and discovered his car in a parking lot near the mouth of American Fork Canyon and contacted law enforcement, Cannon says.

Crews searched until around 11 p.m. on Monday, before resuming the search early Tuesday morning. Cannon tells PEOPLE that an aircraft spotted some footprints in snow in the search area and, a short time later, located a body at an elevation of about 7,200 feet on a steep slope below a rocky cliff.

Healey — who is from Saratoga Springs, Utah — was an avid hiker and would frequently take day trips alone, his family said, according to ABC News.

The family "wasn't concerned until into Monday when they couldn't get ahold of him," Cannon told the outlet.

As many as 20 people took part in a five-mile search for Healey on Monday, KUTV reports.