Body of Man Who Went Missing While Camping with Friends Found in 'One of the Deadliest Lakes'

The body of a 22-year-old Houston man was found in a Texas lake after a days-long search.

Aamir Ali was camping with friends at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake when he went missing on Friday, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

His brother, Qasim Ali, said that the former University of Houston student was last seen around 9 p.m. after telling his friends he was going on a walk, reported The Houston Chronicle.

Authorities say he made the walk alone, per NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

His friends told investigators they later found his clothing and personal items by the lake when they went to look for him, according to KPRC-TV.

"His phone, his headphones, his wallet ... his clothing and his t-shirt, his pants and underwear were found by the lake," his brother told the outlet.

A ground search of the area was conducted by the Comal County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, according to ABC station KTRK-TV. Investigators also conducted a water search.

"This lake is known to be one of the deadliest lakes as far as drownings are concerned," Search and Rescue San Antonio's Nina Glass told CBS station KHOU while search efforts were still underway.

"There's a lot of riptides effects in this lake as well as ledges and deep drop-offs," Glass added.

After days of searching, Qasim's brother said the family was holding onto hope.

"They've been searching for three days and Aamir's body has not been found under water, meaning there is a chance he is on land," Qasim said Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate WTSP.

"We're really on the edge and we're trying to keep going," he added.

However, Aamir's body was found in Canyon Lake around 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday by the Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. A formal cause of death has yet to be announced.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office tells PEOPLE that it "appears to be an accidental drowning, however we are conducting a thorough investigation."

Shortly after the sad news was announced, Aamir's brother wrote that the family was now focused on healing.

"We have gotten closure — grateful for all the help received from everyone," his brother wrote in a social media post. "It's time to heal."