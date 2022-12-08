Body of Man Who Went Missing While Camping with Friends Found in 'One of the Deadliest Lakes'

Friends of Aamir Ali, 22, told investigators he went on a walk alone during a camping trip at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake in Texas before he disappeared

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 11:39 AM
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali. Photo: Comal County Sheriff's Office

The body of a 22-year-old Houston man was found in a Texas lake after a days-long search.

Aamir Ali was camping with friends at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake when he went missing on Friday, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

His brother, Qasim Ali, said that the former University of Houston student was last seen around 9 p.m. after telling his friends he was going on a walk, reported The Houston Chronicle.

Authorities say he made the walk alone, per NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

His friends told investigators they later found his clothing and personal items by the lake when they went to look for him, according to KPRC-TV.

"His phone, his headphones, his wallet ... his clothing and his t-shirt, his pants and underwear were found by the lake," his brother told the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead

A ground search of the area was conducted by the Comal County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, according to ABC station KTRK-TV. Investigators also conducted a water search.

"This lake is known to be one of the deadliest lakes as far as drownings are concerned," Search and Rescue San Antonio's Nina Glass told CBS station KHOU while search efforts were still underway.

"There's a lot of riptides effects in this lake as well as ledges and deep drop-offs," Glass added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

After days of searching, Qasim's brother said the family was holding onto hope.

"They've been searching for three days and Aamir's body has not been found under water, meaning there is a chance he is on land," Qasim said Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate WTSP.

"We're really on the edge and we're trying to keep going," he added.

However, Aamir's body was found in Canyon Lake around 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday by the Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. A formal cause of death has yet to be announced.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office tells PEOPLE that it "appears to be an accidental drowning, however we are conducting a thorough investigation."

Shortly after the sad news was announced, Aamir's brother wrote that the family was now focused on healing.

"We have gotten closure — grateful for all the help received from everyone," his brother wrote in a social media post. "It's time to heal."

Related Articles
Ridge K. Cole
Body of Missing Father, Who Was Visiting Houston for 13-Month-Old Son's Liver Transplant, Found in Bayou
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
'Loving, Friendly' 7-Year-Old Girl Vanishes from Her Texas Home — and a Search Is Underway
22-Year-Old Worker Dies in 'Tragic' Drilling Accident at Texas Construction Site
Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Construction Site While Grandfather Was Drilling: 'Killed Almost Instantly'
Troy Khoeler found dead
Parents of Boy, 7, Who Was Found Dead in Washing Machine 4 Months Ago, Charged with Murder
2 found dead after car drives into bayou in SW Houston
Car Found Submerged in a Houston Bayou with 2 Bodies Inside Had Been There for Hours, Cops Say
3 year old south carolina girl found
3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip
police car lights
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
page pate
Prominent Georgia Attorney Page Pate Dies in Drowning Accident: 'Devastating Loss'
Troy Khoeler found dead
Unanswered Questions Surround the Death of 7-Year-Old Texas Boy Found Dead in Family's Washing Machine
Nicolas Resendiz Funeral . https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicolas-resendiz-funeral?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer. 22-Month-Old Toddler Dies After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family’s SUV
22-Month-Old Twin Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family SUV
15-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Slipping Into Bayou While Fishing With His Friend, Police Say
15-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Slipping Into Bayou While Fishing With His Friend
Please help us raise money to assist Adrien and Renee's four sons (Reid 16, Nate 14, Alec 11, and Evan 9)
N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead
Miguel Angel Moreno
Texas Man Charged with Murder After Authorities ID Woman's Body Found in Box
Angela Leeann Mitchell
Body of Missing Texas Mom of 4 Found Stuffed in Trunk of Car, Suspect at Large
Troy Khoeler found dead
7-Year-Old Reported Missing Found Dead in Washing Machine in Texas Home
Kevin Ware of the Oakland Raiders poses for his 2005 NFL headshot
Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Indicted for Murder of Girlfriend in Texas