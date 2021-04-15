Body Found in Mississippi River Identified as 18-Year-Old LSU Freshman Kori Gauthier

Kori Gauthier, 18, went missing on April 7, and her car was found on top of the Mississippi River bridge when it was struck by another vehicle, the university said social media

A body found in the Mississippi River Tuesday was identified as a student at Louisiana State University freshman who had been missing for a week.

Kori Gauthier, 18, went missing on April 7, and her car was found on top of the Mississippi River bridge when it was struck by another vehicle, the university said in a Facebook post.

Her body was identified on Wednesday by the LSU Police Department, according to KLFY.

Police told the station that they do not suspect foul play at this time, reiterating what they had said in an April 10 Facebook update based on preliminary evidence.

Kori's cause of death is not clear at this time.

The LSU Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Wednesday, Kori's uncle, Spencer Gauthier, posted a video to social media to thank the community for rallying around the family to help find his niece.

"Not the end result that we were hoping for, but at least we have her body and can start the healing process," he said, adding "This is a tough video to make, but thanks for everything that was done, thanks for all the prayers."

Spencer also added that he had a message for anyone who is "going through anything in life."

"Life is worth living...never give up," he said. "As you guys can see, a nation of people came together for my niece. That same nation of people will come to your side and help you throughout things in life if you just simply...say what's going on."

Spencer said he and Kori loved to talk about music together. He said that, if he could share one last song with her, he would play her Stevie Wonder's "These Three Words."

To anyone else struggling, he said: "Listen to that song. Hold onto those words, and live life."