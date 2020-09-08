The body was pulled out of Swan Lake by firefighters on Monday afternoon

Body of Adult Male Found Floating in Pond in New York City's Central Park

An unidentified adult male's body was found floating in a Central Park pond on Monday, the New York City Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

At 12:27 p.m. local time on Monday, police received a 911 call alerting them of a body floating in Central Park's Swan Lake, located on the corner of 59th Street and Fifth Avenue within the confines of the Central Park Precinct, said DCPI spokesperson Detective Denise Moroney.

New York City Fire Department officials recovered the unidentified adult male from the water and moved him to the shore.

The individual was pronounced deceased by EMS, who also responded to the location, Moroney said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, Moroney said. The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending identification of the body and family notification, according to Moroney.