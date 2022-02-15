1 Body Found, 7 Missing After Plane Crashes Off Outer Banks in North Carolina

The single-engine plane “was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen” on Sunday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard

One person has been found dead after a plane with eight passengers crashed near the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

"We have no indication anybody survived the crash," Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck III said during a press conference on Monday night, per FOX station WNCT.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities are continuing to search for the remaining passengers, the Coast Guard said in a tweet on Monday.

Stephanie Fulcher, her fiancé Hunter Parks and her son Kole McInnis were among the people abroad the aircraft, Buddy Goodwin — who is married to Fulcher's sister — has confirmed to multiple outlets, including PEOPLE.

Noah Styron, Daily Shepherd and Jake Taylor were also on the plane, according to Goodwin.

The group was returning home from a duck hunting trip, Tom Harrison — who was friends with Fulcher and Parks — told NBC station WITN.

"[Parks] was one of the most generous people I know and he had a duck hunting property and he had invited a large number of youth and veterans," Harrison told the outlet. "There's a special duck season, a one-day duck season for youth and veterans and he had invited them all to his property to duck hunt."

Harrison said the group hunted in Hyde County on Saturday prior to their attempted return on Sunday.

The Coast Guard on Sunday said they were searching for the Pilatus PC-12 single-engine plane about four miles east of Drum Inlet.

During a press conference on Monday, Sheriff Buck said the debris field shifted around 10 to 15 miles off the shore. He added that there were three separate debris fields.

FlightAware listed the plane's departure from the Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, the Associated Press reported. The plane was reportedly last seen near Beaufort in Carteret County at 2:01 p.m.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The single-engine plane "was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen" before crashing at around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the Coast Guard press release stated.

On Sunday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper shared his condolences.