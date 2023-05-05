Body of 'Loving' Father, 21, Found Days After He Disappeared When Canoe Capsized on Ohio River

Divers located the victim's body at the bottom of the river on Wednesday, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department

By
Published on May 5, 2023 12:51 PM
Jesse Babiuch, 21-Year-Old Father of 2 Found Dead Following Days-Long Search After Canoe Capsized on Ohio River
Jesse Babiuch. Photo: Jesse Babiuch/Facebook

Crews in Ohio have located the body of a young man after his canoe capsized over the weekend.

Jesse Babiuch, 21, disappeared on Sunday after the canoe he was in sank in the Maumee River, according to ABC affiliate WTVG and CBS affiliate WTOL.

The young man was with two friends when the boat capsized around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses started by Brandi Babiuch, Jesse's cousin.

Brandi said Jesse's friends made it back to shore, but soon realized that the father of two had not.

Divers located a body at the bottom of the river on Wednesday, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has since determined that the remains belong to Jesse, per WTVG's report. (The coroner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

Brandi described her late cousin as "a wild, loving soul" who "loved his family very dearly" on the GoFundMe page. He leaves behind two daughters, 6 months and 2, according to WTOL.

Jesse was "the light to everyone's life, and had a smile that would make anyone smile," Brandi wrote on GoFundMe. "He always put everyone before himself!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jesse's family last had contact with the young man around 3 p.m. on Sunday, about a half hour before he disappeared, according to WTOL.

Toledo Fire and Rescue said the boat capsized near the DiSalle Bridge.

Close friend Trinity Morris told WTVG that one of Jesse's friends said the trio needed to take their clothes off so they "wouldn't weigh them down."

"But they said when they got to shore, they couldn't find him and he wasn't there," she told the outlet. "He just disappeared."

On Wednesday, two TFRD watercraft used sonar technology to lock down on "a credible target" in the water, which was about 15-feet deep, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue. The body was found a short time later.

"Jesse didn't deserve this," Morris said before his body was found. "He would have taken the shirt off his back for anybody. He would have jumped in that water to save anybody."

Babiuch's sister, Emily White, previously told WTOL that her brother was good at swimming. She also said he enjoyed boating and fishing, which Brandi confirmed on GoFundMe.

"Where do I even start on the love he had for fishing!" Brandi wrote. "Rain snow sleet or shine Jesse would go down to the river to fish!"

An investigation into Sunday's boating incident is ongoing, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

Related Articles
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Search Continues for Boy, 7, Who Disappeared While Fishing with Family in Ohio: 'We Just Don't Know'
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Mom of 7-Year-Old Boy Who Disappeared While Fishing with Family Speaks Out: 'I Want to Hold Him'
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day
Missing man, Craig Tomasetti, who was found dead in his car submerged in a lake
Missing Father of 4 Found Dead Inside Van Submerged in Kentucky River: 'Our Hearts Are with the Family'
Nathan Robbins
Missing Man, 26, Found Dead a Month After He Drowned in Michigan River While Boating with Friend
2 Bodies Found in Arizona’s Salt River After Kayakers Disappeared on Easter
2 Bodies Found in Ariz.'s Salt River After Kayakers Disappeared on Easter
Chuck and Charley Morris, Father and Son Vanish While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip in Arkansas
Bodies of Missing Father and Son Found 24 Days After They Disappeared While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip
Body Found in Submerged Car Belonging To Missing Middle School Teacher
Body Found in Submerged Car That Belongs to Fla. Teacher Who Went Missing 2 and a Half Years Ago
Naselle River and Willapa Bay, a tidally influenced estuary, Washington
Father of 3 Missing Days After Crabbing Boat Sinks in Wash. Bay: 'He's Still Out There,' Wife Says
Tomales Bay, aerial view, Northern California
Kayaker, 39, Found Dead Days After He Went Missing While Crabbing in Calif. Bay with Friends
Boy, 7, Missing After His Mother Found Dead in Water and 3-Year-Old Brother Alone on a Beach
Boy, 7, Missing After Officials Found His Mother Dead in Water and Brother Alone on Calif. Beach
Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for two missing boaters on Lake Eloise
2 Missing in Lake Near Fla. Legoland After Boating Accident During Couple's Anniversary Celebration
In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bow of the Ironton is seen in Lake Huron off Michigan's east coast in a June 2021 photo. Searchers have found the long-lost Great Lakes ship that came to a tragic end. Officials with the sanctuary in Alpena, Mich,, say they've located the Ironton, a freight schooner that plunged to the bottom of Lake Huron in 1894. The Ironton collided with another vessel in rough seas. Reports at the time said the seven-member crew scrambled into a lifeboat but it was tethered to the ship and pulled down. Five crewmen died.
'Magnificently Preserved' Shipwreck Found in Lake Huron Confirms Tragic Tale of 128-Year-Old Disaster
Vermont State Police demonstrate a new airboat on Lake Champlain's Malletts Bay
3 Ice Fishermen Confirmed Dead After Falling Into Freezing Water on Lake Champlain
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kyle Turcotte/AP/Shutterstock (13753805a) In this photo provided by the U.S Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, Coast Guard personnel help carry a swimmer from a rescue helicopter after he was rescued from the mouth of the Columbia River after his boat was capsized by a giant wave, at Coast Guard Base Astoria, Ore. A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved the man's life at the mouth of the river between Oregon and Washington state Columbia River Rescue, Astoria, United States - 03 Feb 2023
Man Wanted for Leaving Dead Fish at 'Goonies' House Saved by Coast Guard After Boat Capsized
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ryqfz-tyler-doyle hed:  ​​Search for Missing Boater Continues After Hitting 2-Week Mark
Search Continues for South Carolina Boater, 22, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'Let's Get Him Back'