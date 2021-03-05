John Pennington, 40, was thought to have entered the Grand Canyon National Park on or around Feb. 23

Body Believed to Be Missing Kentucky Man Found 465 Feet Below Grand Canyon Rim

The National Park Service believe they have found the body of a 40-year-old man who went missing at the Grand Canyon in late February.

John Pennington of Walton, Kentucky, was thought to have entered the Grand Canyon National Park on or around Feb. 23 after leaving his vehicle near Yaki Point in Arizona, according to authorities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Park officials believed Pennington was traveling alone at the time, possibly on a yellow 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle with Ohio plates.

On Wednesday, park rangers discovered a body and motorcycle below the South Kaibab Trailhead following a multi-day search and rescue operation, officials said.

The body, located approximately 465 ft. below the canyon's rim, was recovered by helicopter and transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office for examination.

"Based on evidence found with the body, the individual is believed to be missing person John Pennington," the National Park Service said in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

According to officials, both National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.

It's unclear if Pennington drove the motorcycle into the canyon. A park spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This latest discovery comes just a week after rangers found the body of 31-year-old Lillian Meyn of Woodside, California near Trailview Overlook along the Hermit Road.