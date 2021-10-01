Xavior Harrelson was last seen on May 27 near his home in Montezuma, Iowa

Body Matching Description of 11-Year-Old Boy Missing for 4 Months Found Near His Iowa Home

The remains of a child that match the description of an 11-year-old who vanished in May were discovered by a farmer in Iowa on Thursday.

Xavior Harrelson was last seen on the morning of May 27 in Montezuma when he left his house to go on a bike ride, according to ABC News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities received a call around 2 p.m. Thursday from a farmer who found an adolescent's remains in their field, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The field had not been previously searched by investigators on foot, the department added.

While officials have not confirmed the identity of the body, the Iowa DCI said that "clothing was also found in the area that is consistent with the last-known reported description of 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson."

Xavior was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes, ABC News and the Des Moines Register report.

"We are not saying that it is Xavior Harrelson at this time," Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of Iowa DCI, told reporters in footage obtained by WOI-DT.

He added, "There's a lot of work yet to be done at the scene here, and as you can imagine, the State Medical Examiner's Office and State Anthropologist have a lot of work ahead of them in the days, weeks to come."

Confirming the identity of the remains could take weeks, Mortvedt told the Des Moines Register. However, Xavior's family was notified of the discovery.

"We still don't know much," Mortvedt told the newspaper. "We can make assumptions, but that's always dangerous."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Authorities did not give many details about the condition of the body found Thursday, but said it had likely been in the field for a "significant" amount of time, per ABC News.