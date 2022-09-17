Body of 62-Year-Old Woman Found After She Went Missing in Southern California Mudslides

A woman who went missing during this week's mudslides in Southern California has been found dead after several days of searching.

Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found Thursday, deceased and "buried under several feet of mud, rocks and debris," according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

A massive storm last weekend caused debris to rush down "natural drainages and creek beds" of Forest Falls. Jagiello's home was in the mudslide's path, "causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path."

"While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," SBCSD said.

"This would not have been possible without the coordination and help from all the professional teams of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, assisting agencies, and the Forest Falls community," they added.

According to the Los Angeles Times, one of Jagiello's dogs was found alive in her home, but her two other dogs remained unaccounted for as of Friday.

Jagiello lost her husband to cancer in recent years, according to multiple tributes on Facebook, including friend Marie Bond Hattenburg, who worked with him at Amtrak. Jagiello lived in a mother-in-law's house above the garage and helped take care of her grandchildren Max, 9, and 4-year-old Charlotte.

Her son Giovanni and his wife Katie "barely made it out of the house before it was inundated by boulders and mud," according to Ruth Greyraven.

RELATED VIDEO: Train Passengers Trapped for Hours Under English Channel Before 'Terrifying' Evacuation: 'Like Disaster Movie'

Last Sunday night's mudslides left several drivers stuck in the mud and debris, during which 24 vehicles and 53 people were "accounted for," according to the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office.

A restaurant and several homes were damaged in the mudslides, which were caused by Tropical Storm Kay, leading to heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend.