The two sisters were swept away while hiking Utah's Little Wildhorse Canyon on Monday

Body of Missing 3-Year-Old Girl Found After Utah Canyon Flash Flood That Also Killed Sister

The body of a missing 3-year-old girl who was swept away alongside her older sister in a Utah flash flood has been found, authorities said.

In what the Emery County Sheriff’s Office called “a very sad ending” to its search, the young girl was found Tuesday via helicopter on the bank of the wash about 28 miles downstream from where she was last seen in Little Wildhorse Canyon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tragic end wrapped a day-long search involving approximately 80 people on foot, motorcycle and air, authorities said.

“ECSO expresses thanks to all agencies who worked tirelessly to locate the missing girl,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our heartfelt condolences are with the family at this very difficult time.”

Officials previously confirmed that the child’s 7-year-old sister was also killed in the floods after both girls were swept away while visiting the popular hiking spot on Monday.

RELATED VIDEO: Photographer Dies After Being Swept Away by Flood Waters

Twenty-one others survived the incident, which occurred after an isolated thunderstorm crossed the San Rafael Swell, causing flash flooding and hail the size of nickels in area slot canyons.

The Deseret News reported that the girls were on a camping trip with their family in celebration of Mother’s Day weekend.

The 7-year-old’s body was reportedly found by her father, who unsuccessfully attempted CPR, while the girls’ mother was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk told the outlet that the girls were about three miles into the canyon with their mother and an uncle when the storm hit, and that they were swept another two to three miles.

“It would be like putting them through a washing machine,” he said of the storm.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statement following the incident, thanking those who helped look for the girls.

“[Utah's First Lady] Jeannette [Herbert] and I extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their two daughters in yesterday’s flash flood,” he said. “Utah mourns with the family and prays that they may be comforted in this heartbreaking time. We appreciate the efforts of all who assisted in the search.”

Little Wildhorse Canyon is a popular family hiking spot located in south-central Utah near Goblin Valley, according to Utah.com.

The hike itself is an eight-mile loop, described by the site as "moderately strenuous," with its main attraction being a "long stretch of 'narrows' where the canyon walls are so close you have to turn sideways to get through."

Though it's a common spot for families, hikers are warned that flash floods pose a significantly dangerous threat in the narrow canyons.