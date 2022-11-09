3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water

By
Published on November 9, 2022 12:49 PM
two Air Boat with propeller on a body of water in the Florida Everglades.
Photo: Getty

Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR.

The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

Police believe strong winds may have been a factor in Tuesday's deadly crash, according to the reports.

However, officials have not announced the official cause of the incident.

The Guthrie Fire Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The dive team used Sonar technology to locate the missing individuals in the murky water, according to KFOR's report.

Country Club Lake is located in central Oklahoma, approximately 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Related Articles
Rescuers search for survivors after a Precision Air flight that was carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, Tanzania on November 6, 2022. - Three people died when a plane carrying dozens of passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on November 6, 2022, as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, the fire and rescue service said. Rescuers have pulled 26 survivors to safety after the Precision Air plane crashed due to bad weather, with 43 people, including 39 passengers, aboard flight PW 494 from the financial capital Dar es Salaam to the lakeside city, according to regional authorities.
19 Dead After Plane Crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania amid Adverse Weather Conditions
2 found dead after car drives into bayou in SW Houston
Car Found Submerged in a Houston Bayou with 2 Bodies Inside Had Been There for Hours, Cops Say
Lake Pueblo State Park Colorado
2 Dead, Toddler Hospitalized After Winds Cause Kayaks to Capsize at Colo. Park: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'
NTSB and @USNavy continue recovery operations for the Sept. 4 crash of a DHC-3 Turbine Otter off Whidbey Island, WA
6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash That Killed 10, Including Megan Hilty's Family Members
https://www.gofundme.com/f/paxson-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer As many of you may have heard my sister Alicia Paxson lost her husband Phil Paxson in a tragic accident. He had two young daughters who are now fatherless. This
Dad of 2 Dies in Crash After GPS Directs Him Off the Edge of Bridge That Was Washed Away in 2013
Multiple People Injured After Car Crashes Into California Trader Joe's
Multiple People Injured After Driver Crashes Car Through Trader Joe's Store in California
Thunder Bay River
Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog from River: 'It's Tragic'
police car lights
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
orlando rowing team
Florida Rowing Team Struck by Lightning During Practice, 1 Child Remains Missing
mayfield heights police department
3 Injured After Plane Attempts Emergency Landing and Crashes on Ohio Middle School Football Field
Palisades Parkway crash
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Flips on New Jersey Highway While Shuttling Factory Workers Home
Bradley Rofer
8-Year-Old Taken Off Life Support After Being Struck by Truck: 'He Was the Most Perfect Boy'
Rescuers search for the injured people after the earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 06 September 2022. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit China's southwest Sichuan province on 05 September. According to state media, the death toll has risen to at least 65 people, with more than 10 people missing and 200 injured. The strongest earthquake in the region since 2017 triggered landslides and shook the provincial capital Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown. Chinese rescue teams saved 15 people while still trying to evacuate 1000 villagers from the epicenter in Luding that got isolated by the landslide. Rescue operation after earthquake in China's Sichuan Province
At Least 65 Dead in China After Earthquake amid Heat Wave, COVID Lockdown: Reports
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Megan Hilty attends the 2016 Tony Awards - Red Carpet at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Authorities Find Wreckage of the Plane That Crashed Killing Megan Hilty's Family Members
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy makes its way through the Puget Sound on its way Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, to its homeport of Seattle. The 420-foot polar icebreaker, the country's newest high-latitude vessel, returned to Seattle after cutting its way to the North Pole in support of a mission to study the health of the Arctic Ocean. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 Dead and 9 Missing After Seaplane Crashes in Waters Near Seattle
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy makes its way through the Puget Sound on its way Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, to its homeport of Seattle. The 420-foot polar icebreaker, the country's newest high-latitude vessel, returned to Seattle after cutting its way to the North Pole in support of a mission to study the health of the Arctic Ocean. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Civil Rights Activist Among 10 Victims Aboard Seaplane That Crashed in Waters Near Seattle: 'Devastated'