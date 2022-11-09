3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say

Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR.

The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

Police believe strong winds may have been a factor in Tuesday's deadly crash, according to the reports.

However, officials have not announced the official cause of the incident.

The Guthrie Fire Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The dive team used Sonar technology to locate the missing individuals in the murky water, according to KFOR's report.

Country Club Lake is located in central Oklahoma, approximately 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.