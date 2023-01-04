Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered

The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore.

On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The NTSB did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The aircraft, which had been leased by helicopter operator RLC, was heading toward Galliano when it "crashed back onto the helideck during takeoff, subsequently breaking apart and fell into the Gulf of Mexico," the FAA said in a previous release, per Fox 8.

A three-day search for the remains of all four victims, including the pilot, came to an end after they were found and taken to Port Fourchon. The helicopter was also recovered, Fox 8 reported.

Lacy Scarborough — the wife of one of the passengers, David Scarborough — reacted to the news on social media and wrote, according to WXXV-TV, "My DAVE-O is coming home! All of them! We are rejoicing! I love you David, times all the waves in the sea!"

Lacy — who is pregnant — also wrote, per Fox 8, "We just lost our greatest blessing and here we are getting ready to welcome another child into the world."

David's death comes after he and Lacy's first child died in an accidental drowning in March, according to WOIO. David had been an offshore worker for eight years and was heading to his family for the holiday after wrapping a two-week shift when he died in the crash.

Lacy had previously expressed frustration over the pace of the case, according to the outlet.

"In the beginning, they seemed very concerned about getting the men out, but now it's just like I'm not really sure," Lacy said, per WOIO. "They have no answers. Everything is, 'We don't know. We're doing grid work, but we don't know. We haven't picked anything up.' I'm here, the other three guys' families are all across Mississippi and one is in Louisiana and one is from another country, so it's like we don't have each other. We can't come together because we're all getting something different."

Another passenger has been named as Tim Graham, according to Fox 8. The other two victims have not been publicly identified.

RLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to Fox 8, it said in a statement that it is cooperating with authorities as it sent condolences to the victims' families and close ones.

Walter Oil, the owner of the platform, and Island Operating Co., where three of the passengers were employed, said in a joint statement, per WXXV-TV, "The response to the incident has been a joint effort involving Walter (owner of the offshore platform near where the helicopter went down in the water), Island (employer of the three passengers) and RLC (operator of the helicopter and employer of the pilot), along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement."

It continued, "We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the pilot and passengers on board the aircraft. We will continue to cooperate fully with the agencies investigating this tragic incident including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement."