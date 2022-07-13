Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids Kyran Holland, 1, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyle Moorman II, 5, were last seen alive on July 6

Missing Dad and 3 Kids Found Dead in Indiana Lake 1 Week After They Were Last Seen by Family

The bodies of a missing dad and his three children have been recovered from an Indianapolis lake, PEOPLE can confirm.

The children's bodies were located inside a car submerged in the water by the 2900 block of Bluff Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The man's body was also found in the water, though it is unclear where, the department said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office confirms the victims' identities as Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids Kyran Holland, 1, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyle Moorman II, 5, in an email to PEOPLE. Causes of death have not been announced.

Police did not immediately confirm the victims' identities after their bodies were recovered, but said there was "a commonality" between the bodies found and the four missing individuals in its news release.

"The is heartbreaking for everyone involved regardless of the circumstances. We know a man and three kids are dead tonight. We don't know why and we don't know how," an IMPD officer said at a news conference late Tuesday night, per FOX News.

"We all need to support the family and wrap our arms around them tonight and in the days that are to come as they grieve this loss," he added.

Moorman and his three children were last seen around 11 p.m. last Wednesday (July 6), the IMPD said in a news release published Sunday.

At the time, Moorman told family that he was going fishing with his kids, NBC affiliate WTHR reported.

The last ping on Moorman's phone came from the lake by Troy Avenue at 12:48 p.m. last Thursday (July 7), according to FOX affiliate WXIN.

Moorman's family announced a $10,000 reward for information about their missing loved ones, the outlet reported Tuesday.

Later that day, officials said four bodies similar in description to the missing persons had been located in the lake.

A black Saab, where the children were found, was pulled from the water, the IMPD said. Footage captured by WTHR shows the vehicle being towed away from the scene.

Police had searched the same area with family members Monday evening, WTHR reported. No tracks were seen near the site at the time, but a baby bottle was spotted during the search.

Family members believe the bottle belongs to Moorman's youngest child, Kyran, per WXIN. An article of clothing was also found in the area during the search, the outlet reported.

However, the Indianapolis Fire Department Dive Team was not called until Wednesday, when the bodies were found.

The Moorman family has expressed frustration with the IMPD's response to their missing family members. They believe the area should have been searched earlier, WXIN reported.

Moorman's mother told WTHR on Monday that her family was getting "no help from the detective on this case."

"He doesn't feel it's fit to have cadavers and dogs out here to find my babies," she told the outlet.

The Moorman family stayed at the scene for hours on Tuesday after hearing of the reported discovery, according to WXIN.

Communication between Moorman's family and officials got "heated verbally" at times during the search, per the report.

"We've been out here alone," Mariah Moorman, Kyle Moorman's sister, told WTHR.

PEOPLE has contacted the IMPD for comment.